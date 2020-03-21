As students continue learning online, local physical education teachers have offered advice for staying active.
When it comes to finding activities for children to do, Dan Robinson, a PE teacher at Holmes Elementary School in Spring Lake, said there are many videos available about kids yoga, or people could also go for hikes as long as they practice social distancing.
Grand Haven’s elementary school PE department – teachers Michael Barnett, Michael Matulis, Scott Przystas and Laura Thompson – say the key to getting children active is to find activities they enjoy, whether it’s going for a bike ride as a family or using family-friendly workouts. The educators also recommend walking, jumping rope, jogging, paddleboarding and hiking to be together as a family and to practice social distancing. They also suggested creative ways to exercise such as building an obstacle course or use apps such as NFL Play 60, Iron Kids, Sworkit Kids and Iron Kids.
The educators encourage parents to be positive role models by exercising and eating healthy.
Robinson encourages families to create a daily schedule that includes time set aside for physical fitness. The schedule helps children know what their day looks like, how much time is allowed on technology and how much time they have for other topics, he said.
The Grand Haven elementary PE team built a website (matulispe.weebly.com/pe--home) to stay connected with students and give them ideas on staying active. On the website, they provide a warm-up, activity and a challenge.
Through his school Facebook page, Robinson is sending home workout videos and weekly challenges for students, who are asked to report back to him via email and Facebook with pictures and videos. In his most recent video, Robinson encouraged students in grades 2-4 to complete 10 kettle ball swings, 10 mountain climbers and a 30-second plank. Students in kindergarten were asked to complete a similar workout, with the exception of 10 star jumps instead of kettle ball swings.
Robinson also challenged students to design their own fitness workout. His first video encouraged students to find items at home they can use instead of gym equipment.
Grand Haven’s elementary PE teachers encourage families to incorporate at least 60 minutes of exercise into their daily schedule.
Robinson noted the time doesn’t have to be all at once and it can be spread throughout the day.
“Be active every day,” he tells students. “We care about you, and we are excited to see you back and healthy when the time is right.”
