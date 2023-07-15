Community members and Tri-Cities Historical Museum staff gathered Thursday to hear two unique ideas for new interactive exhibits from IChallengeUthjr. students.

For this year’s summer program through the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District’s futurePREP’d program, in partnership with the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, six students spent four days going through the designed thinking model to formulate their final presentations. In groups of two, the students presented their solutions to their driving questions: how can they make the trading post and logging exhibits more engaging?

Contact Lauren at lformosa@grandhaventribune.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.