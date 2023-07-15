LEFT: Three IChallengeUthjr. students show off their idea of the “Trading Post Adventure,” which would let kids build an item to trade and dress like pioneers for a photos in a replica canoe, at Thursday’s presentation to the Tri-Cities Historical Museum. RIGHT: IChallengeUthjr. students demonstrate their idea for an interactive logging exhibit called “Log Dog,” where kids visiting the Tri-Cities Historical Museum would be able to pretend to be loggers and see how wood was cut in the past.
Community members and Tri-Cities Historical Museum staff gathered Thursday to hear two unique ideas for new interactive exhibits from IChallengeUthjr. students.
For this year’s summer program through the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District’s futurePREP’d program, in partnership with the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, six students spent four days going through the designed thinking model to formulate their final presentations. In groups of two, the students presented their solutions to their driving questions: how can they make the trading post and logging exhibits more engaging?
