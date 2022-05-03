GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Fifteen minutes.
According to statistics, that’s how often someone in the United States dies in a crash involving a drunk driver.
With prom coming up Saturday night, this is a statistic a group of Grand Haven High School seniors chose to address via their Pay it Forward class.
On Monday morning, the group staged a mock car crash in front of the high school. One of the students involved “died” in the crash; another was led away in handcuffs after failing a sobriety test. Meanwhile, firefighters utilized the Jaws of Life to free a third student from the wreckage of a car.
It was a startling scene that dozens of students watched live. The rest of the school will watch a video of the mock crash during class today.
The project was the brainchild of Buccaneer senior Brooke Whitaker, who had seen a similar mock crash years ago. She was joined by classmates Elizabeth Sidor, Maximilian Kolenda and Owen DeYoung in organizing the event.
“My dad is a paramedic, and I saw something like this in Las Vegas,” Whitaker said, her face a mass of bloody gashes thanks to an expert makeup job, which even included chunks of glass protruding from her forehead. Whitaker was the student who had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Jaws of Life.
“It stuck with me since I was a little kid,” she said of seeing the mock crash years ago. “I’m hoping my classmates realize they need to think before they get behind the wheel.”
As students made their way onto the bleachers set up in front of Grand Haven High School, those participating in the mock crash took their spots. Three of the students – all with bruises on their faces – sat in a blue PT Cruiser that was littered with empty liquor bottles. Whitaker sat behind the wheel of a silver Toyota Corolla – while another student, Alivia Cherry, sprawled out in front of the Toyota, simulating a passenger who was thrown from the vehicle.
One of the students in the PT Cruiser, Sarah Dalman, called 911. Her conversation with Ottawa County Central Dispatch was played over loudspeakers for all to hear. The dispatcher directed Dalman to check on the injured persons, then walked her through how to conduct CPR on Cherry, who was not breathing.
Moments later, sirens could be heard, and emergency vehicles from Grand Haven Township and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office poured into the school’s parking lot. Firefighters and paramedics swarmed over the scene while a narrator described their various tasks upon arriving at a crash.
Josh Gerger was behind the wheel of the PT Cruiser and was given a sobriety test by Sheriff’s Deputy Lauren Teunis. He failed miserably, and was led away in handcuffs.
“Being handcuffed, I knew it wasn’t real, but it’s still something I don’t ever want to experience,” Gerger said.
Teunis said the students who organized the mock crash did a fantastic job recreating the scene.
“I hope the students will learn that OWI, drinking and driving, is not tolerated, and there are consequences from it,” she said.
Kolenda said he and his classmates thought this would be a good opportunity to get high school students thinking about what can happen when you drink and drive.
“It’s the week of prom, and we’re trying to spread awareness and advocacy for preventing drunk driving, driving under the influence,” he said, “particularly because it’s always the idea that it won’t happen to you.”
The students circulated a presentation to their classmates that listed the effects people begin experiencing at various blood-alcohol levels. The presentation included several eye-opening statistics. Seventeen percent of the 1,233 traffic deaths among those ages 0-14 in 2016 involved an alcohol-impaired driver. That year, more than 1 million drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.
Also in 2016, more than 10,000 people died in alcohol-impaired crashes.
They offered various safety precautions, but one stood out: “Responsible driving is simple: If you are drinking, do not drive.”
The entire production was captured on camera by Dennis Threadgill, coordinator of GHTV. He will create a video that will be shown to all Grand Haven High School students during their academy class today.
