Early voting returns were promising for the three challengers hoping to claim spots on Grand Haven Area Public Schools' Board of Education.
But as the night progressed Tuesday, the incumbents made a sweeping comeback, and with 17 of 19 precincts fully reported, incumbents Karl Treutler, Nichol Stack and Mark Eickholt look poised to retain their seats.
The closest race is in the competition for partial term expiring in 2026, where Eickholt (8,397 votes) held a slim lead over Thomas Hoekstra (8,246) as of midnight.
In the race for two six-year terms, Stack (7,576) and Treutler (7,026) led over challengers Roger Williams (6,482) and Tommy Van Hill (6,409).
Tracey Nauta received more than 4,700 votes despite having withdrawn her name from consideration for the race.
The race for three spots on Spring Lake Public Schools' Board of Education remains too close to call. As of midnight, only 2 of 7 precincts had fully reported.
With three seats up for grabs, incumbent Curt Theune (1,770) was the leading vote getter, holding a one-vote lead over challenger Courtney Holmes (1,769).
Fellow challengers Amber Bolhuis (1,633) and Chris Martinez (1,576) sit slightly ahead of incumbents Jennifer Nicles (1,549) and Kathy Breen (1,404).
In Fruitport, with 1 of 3 precincts fully reported, David Hazekamp (986) had received the most votes. Steve Kelly (756) is next, followed by JB Meeuwenberg (644) and Stan Piotrowski (545). The four are competing for three seats on the board.
