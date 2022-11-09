A trio of incumbents have been re-elected to the Grand Haven Area Public Schools Board of Education.
Nichol Stack, Carl Treutler and Marc Eickholt held off a trio of challengers who were vetted by the Ottawa Impact political action committee, and will retain their seats.
Treutler, the current board president, and Stack each gained another six-year term. Stack was the leading vote-getter with 8,339, while Treutler was next at 7,730. Challengers Roger Williams (7,086) and Tommy Van Hill (6,952) were third and fourth, respectively.
Tracey Nauta, who had withdrawn her name from consideration but was still on the ballot, received 5,286 votes.
In a separate vote for a partial term ending Dec. 31, 2026, Eickholt narrowly held off Thomas Hoekstra, 9,238 to 9,017.
Shortly after the polls closed Tuesday night, the numbers began trickling in, and early returns had the trio of Ottawa Impact-vetted candidates Williams, VanHill and Hoekstra out in front, along with Stack. It wasn’t until around 10 p.m. that Treutler and Eickholt pushed into the lead.
“With the early returns, the absentee ballots, it was a little concerning at first,” said Treutler, who has been on the board since 2007. “After 10 o’clock or so, we felt pretty confident.
“I want to thank the community for their support for Nichol, Marc and myself,” he added. “Our main focus remains on all students.”
Treutler said his biggest concern is helping children who are having trouble adjusting back to the classroom after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are kids who are troubled in many ways, and school is a place where you have to deal with those issues,” he said. “Kids coming back from the pandemic are making up for a lot of learning. I heard comments earlier today in a personnel committee meeting – the real young kids, we’re having behavioral issues with kids who haven’t had the social experience of being in pre-K and kindergarten, getting oriented with other kids.
“A lot of kids were off from March 2020 for about three months, and then some parents chose to keep their kids out for the next year – about 1,500 kids,” Treutler said. “Those kids hadn’t been in a school setting for a year, haven’t had the socialization skills that you need to adequately prepare to be learners. That’s our main goal for those pre-K and kindergarten kids, to get them ready for what’s going to happen the next 12-13 years.”
Stack said she was overwhelmed by the turnout at the polls Tuesday.
“I’ve never waited for an hour to vote before for a midterm,” she said. “It was such a turnout. I saw people from every walk of life – people who were clearly on their lunch break, kids voting for the first time. I was actually tearing up on my way out, because people were listening, and I felt very validated for that.
“I think now that we have a captive audience, we can start talking about the work we do on the school board,” she added. “People are listening, and it’s up to us to get the community involved in all the things we do.”
Eickholt said it’s a relief to put the election behind him and he’s ready to move forward.
“Now it’s focusing on the task at hand, not only getting back to normal but better than normal, maintaining a positive environment for all,” he said. “We definitely have areas of improvement – make sure we can communicate things that we feel we’ve been transparent about, but doing a better job of communicating to the public.
“We also have our next big issue, the possible bond in the spring, and that goes along with transparency, putting everything out there and getting community feedback,” Eickholt added.
While the re-elected incumbents turn their attention to these issues and others, the unsuccessful challengers say they know their work is not over, either.
“Congratulations to our competitors. It was a very close and hard fought race,” Williams said. “Thank you to the thousands that voted for us and supported us. Also, a big thank you to all of our large group of volunteers and those that helped in all ways. I hope this serves as wake-up call that many parents are frustrated and eager for some change and improvement in our schools.
“I hope the board will begin to take into consideration the many parents who voice their concerns over many issues,” he continued. “I hope they will take this opportunity to stop the divisive political agendas and get back to teaching the core curriculum and also be better stewards of our tax dollars. We are not going anywhere – we will continue to fight and advocate for parental rights and for our children.”
Ottawa Impact Education PAC has vetted and endorsed 11 candidates running for school board in Grand Haven, Allendale, Grandville, Holland and Jenison.
Current GHAPS board members also include Seth Holt, Chris Streng and Kristal Boyd, along with Christine Baker.
Baker ran to represent the 88th District in the state House but came up short Tuesday against Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores. Had she won, she would have had to vacate her seat on the school board.
