A smile spread across Gabe Purdy’s face as he recognized the drivers that were honking horns in his Grand Haven neighborhood Thursday morning.

Purdy; his parents, Erin and Garry Purdy Jr.; and sisters, Bella and Sophia, waved and held signs as fifth-grade CI teacher Elaine Whitbeck, fifth-grade teacher Jane Claridy, and paraprofessionals Melissa Meinderstma and Melissa Blackmer drove by their home.

