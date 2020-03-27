Gabe Purdy, center, smiles as his teacher visits Thursday. Gabe’s sisters, Bella and Sophia; and their parents, Erin and Garry Purdy Jr., wave at the handful of White Pines Intermediate School educators who drove by their home.
A handful of White Pines Intermediate School staff members decorated their vehicles and drove by students’ homes Thursday morning. Fifth-grade CI teacher Elaine Whitbeck said it is a way to see students from a safe distance while also giving them something to look forward to.
A smile spread across Gabe Purdy’s face as he recognized the drivers that were honking horns in his Grand Haven neighborhood Thursday morning.
Purdy; his parents, Erin and Garry Purdy Jr.; and sisters, Bella and Sophia, waved and held signs as fifth-grade CI teacher Elaine Whitbeck, fifth-grade teacher Jane Claridy, and paraprofessionals Melissa Meinderstma and Melissa Blackmer drove by their home.
