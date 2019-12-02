The sound of chopping carried into a local school hallway Tuesday morning.
Gathered around the table, students carefully diced potatoes, onions, celery, zucchini and carrots. Throughout the morning, the Voyager School students made butter, and peeled and chopped the ingredients for the annual Stone Soup feast.
It’s a tradition that dates back to before teacher Sarah Boersen joined the school 20 years ago. Boersen estimates that it has been celebrated for more than 25 years, and it is one of her favorite days of the year.
If someone finds a stone in their bowl, they get to make a wish, said 10-year-old Mikayla Siler. Although Siler has found a stone before, her friend Gabbie Barco, 9, said she’s still waiting to find one in her soup.
While the morning is busy, Boersen said it’s also a good education day as students gain hands-on experience preparing for the feast and getting to see the outcome of their hard work. Boersen said she enjoys the community building through the annual activity.
Families donated the ingredients for the soup, and some of the foods – such as potatoes, carrots turnips and onions – were harvested from the school’s courtyard garden, Boersen said. Parents were also on hand to help peel potatoes.
After quickly chopping ingredients, Spencer Cascio pushed them into a large bowl. The 8-year-old said he looks forward to Stone Soup every year.
Stone Soup is a day that Siler and Barco said they look forward to each year.
“The soup is always so good, and I love cooking,” Siler said.
When there’s soup left over, Barco said she will take a cup home to enjoy with her family.
Noah Bossingham, 10, said he think it’s “cool” preparing the soup and it’s also a way to help remove stress. He doesn’t like soup, so he sticks to the bread during the feast.
Prior to gathering for the meal, everyone reads the book “Stone Soup.” When it’s time to eat, families are invited to join their children for the meal.
“When we all sit down and enjoy our meal together, it’s like a big family dinner,” Boersen said.
