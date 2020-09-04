Grand Haven Christian School Principal Tim Annema said it didn’t take long for his staff and students to settle back into the routine of school.
“After 3-4 days, I sat in my office and it felt like a regular school day,” Annema said Thursday, more than a week after the start of school on Aug. 24. “There have been a lot of people involved – from staff, parents and administration – to get this up and going, and we’re just thrilled with the ability to get back together. I can’t say enough about our kids and teachers.”
The administration at Grand Haven Christian School, which offers instruction from kindergarten through eighth grade, spent the summer coming up with ways to keep staff and students safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Desks are spread out to promote social distancing, teachers and older students are required to wear masks, and some classes – especially those like gym and band – have taken advantage of the nice weather to meet outdoors.
“This is day nine for us and I can’t say enough how well it’s gone,” Annema said. “It’s been great to get back in the building, see the smiles on the kids’ faces, while learning is occurring. It’s that community aspect that everyone has missed and longed for over the last 5-6 months.
“Over the summer, we worked hard to make sure we can have kids 6 feet apart,” he added. “We’ve taken tables out of some rooms, and some of our younger students have desks they’re sitting at. We made sure we’re able to spread them out while keeping the integrity of our learning and fulfilling that mission of educating and shaping the hearts of our students.”
