The fourth-graders at Spring Lake’s Jeffers Elementary School throw their caps in the air, celebrating their last day of elementary school on Thursday. They will move on to Spring Lake Intermediate School in the fall.
The fourth-graders at Spring Lake’s Jeffers Elementary School throw their caps in the air, celebrating their last day of elementary school on Thursday. They will move on to Spring Lake Intermediate School in the fall.
Tribune photo / Addy Wachter
A Jeffers fourth-grader waves to people watching the class’ send off on Thursday.
SPRING LAKE — Fourth-graders wore red and white shirts and red caps as they walked behind their teachers around their school on Thursday. The sidewalk was covered with chalk, saying “Goodbye Jeffers” in multiple kids’ handwriting.
Parents, along with teachers and fellow students, sent off the Jeffers Elementary School fourth-grade class on Thursday, their last day of school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.