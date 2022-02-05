The Grand Haven Rotary Club has named Grand Haven High School students Kate Kendall and Aidan Pike as the January Rotary Students of the Month.
Kate is the daughter of Craig and Amy Kendall. She is a member of the National Honors Society and Calling All Colors. She is also a member of the Bucs’ swim team, rowing team and captain of the ski team.
Kendall has been awarded the Northern Michigan Wildcat Merit Scholarship as well as the Kaye-Munson Scholarship.
After graduation, Kendall plans to attend Northern Michigan University to study speech, language and hearing sciences.
Aidan is the son of Brent and Jennifer Pike. He is a member of the National Honor Society and Team GH. He is on the Athletic Leadership Council and is a member of the varsity lacrosse team, as well as a captain of the wrestling team.
Pike has taken several honors and AP classes, and has maintained a 3.9 GPA during his high school career.
In the fall, Pike will attend Montana State University to study business with an emphasis in finance and a minor in entrepreneurship. He hopes to work in the outdoor industry to pursue his passion as an outdoorsman.
