Kids Read Now program impacts local students

A summer reading program made an impact in local student reading levels.
This year, more than 1,500 kindergarten through third-grade students within Grand Haven Area Public Schools participated in the Kids Read Now summer reading program, which is aimed at reducing the “summer slide.” According to reading assessment data, almost 65 percent of students who participated in Kids Read Now grew or maintained their reading level.
To determine the program’s effectiveness, educators compared reading assessments from May and October. They used the Benchmark Assessment System as a reading diagnostic.
“We are excited not only for the high number of students who grew or maintained, but the average loss, or slide, was a fraction of what is expected over the summer,” said Mary Jane Evink, the district’s director of instructional services.
While students are expected to grow 4-5 levels each school year, Evink said the expected summer slide is 20 percent, and the district’s data shows students slide a fraction of a level.
Evink explained that the summer slide is attributed to primarily not reading, which can be a result of a variety of reasons.
“Kids need books they will like, engage in and keep them reading over the summer,” she said. “And if that is not possible, sometimes parents are the winning factor. They can require 20 minutes of reading as part of the regular routine. It is important.”
Prior to the program’s kickoff in May, students selected the books they wanted to be delivered to their home, at no charge to their family. Throughout the summer, 10,298 books were distributed to students.
In addition to a subsidy from the Michigan Department of Education, the Grand Haven Schools Foundation provided funding for the program. The foundation’s director, Hannah Olechnowicz, said they’re excited to have contributed to improving students’ reading levels.
“Literacy is part of our focus area and it is also a high-priority item for the district,” she said. “Being able to partner with Grand Haven Area Public Schools and serve as a support arm to all the things they are already doing for our students is truly a great feeling.”
Olechnowicz noted that the Grand Haven district outperformed other first-year schools in every aspect of the program, including average participation rate with 69 percent, compared to 57 percent of other schools. Additionally, GHAPS averaged seven books read per student, compared to 5-6 books at other schools.
Olechnowicz said they wouldn’t have been able to provide the program for K-3 districtwide if it wasn’t for individuals and community partners.
“We seize the opportunity to impact children early, when the window of opportunity is greatest,” she said.
“By funding preschool scholarships, kindergarten readiness efforts and school enrichment programs like Kids Read Now, a child’s education foundation will be set for even greater learning.”
