Elizabeth “Lizzy” Koratich, daughter of Bryan and Joanne Koratich, has been named Spring Lake High School’s Rotary Student of the Month for February. She will be honored by the Spring Lake Rotary at a meeting in March.
Lizzy stays busy year-round with her involvement in athletics, church and school community, and academics. In athletics, she has been a standout in track and field as well as cross country. She earned All-State honors in the high jump in 2021. She has competed all four years at the varsity level. She has also been a member of the SLHS basketball team for three years. In the summer, she has helped the Spring Lake Recreation Program as a summer youth track and cross-country coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.