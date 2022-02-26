The Grand Haven Rotary Club recently honored Grand Haven High School students Emma Kuble and Jacob Marcus as the February Rotary Students of the Month.
Emma is the daughter of Brian Kuble and Magda Mrozek. She is a member of the National Honor Society and is on the Science Olympiad team. She is the founder and president of the Tea Club, as well as a G.R.E.E.N. Club member. She has had numerous ceramic pieces displayed in The Momentum Center Art Show.
