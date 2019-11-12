Handmade thank-you notes dangled from the ceiling as red, white and blue decorations adorned Michelle Maitner’s classroom walls on Tuesday.
Throughout the school day, local veterans shared their military experiences and spoke about flag and parade etiquette.
This was the 13th year that Maitner’s seventh-graders at Lakeshore Middle School have invited veterans to share their experiences and to honor them with a luncheon, which was provided by parents.
The snowfall throughout Michigan didn’t stop Canton resident Michael Sieniarecki from crossing the state to attend the lunch with his grandson, Wyatt Sieniarecki. Michael Sieniarecki, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, said he thought it was a wonderful way to help students learn about veterans.
While the presentation and lunch occurred on one day, Maitner said she hopes what the students experience carries into the future. By inviting veterans in their lives and from the community, Maitner said it’s one lesson that her students tend to remember. She hopes it instills patriotism in her students while also honoring veterans and active military personnel.
Cameron Gosch's father, Garrett Gosch, joined him for Tuesday's lunch. From 2004-09, the elder Gosch served in the U.S. Navy. Having grown up in a family who also served in the military, Garrett said he had always planned to enlist.
After hearing his dad’s stories and learning from other veterans, Cameron said he was inspired to consider a future serving in the military because of the honor that comes with it.
Seventh-grader Ava Fischer invited her grandfathers, U.S. Air Force veteran Larry Barber and U.S. Marine Corps veteran David Fischer, to attend the lunch with her. Barber said he enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, and the Spring Lake man thought it was nice of the school to host the event.
David Fischer of Holland said he was honored to join his granddaughter and fellow veterans for the school luncheon.
“It makes it all worthwhile,” he said.
