More than 1,000 Careerline Tech Center students and 2,000 students throughout the Ottawa Area ISD took a look at modern manufacturing, either virtually or in-person, at 30 local businesses during Discover Manufacturing Week, which ran Nov. 1-5 and Nov. 8-12.
Discover Manufacturing Week is a coordinated, regional effort to introduce students to manufacturing organizations to help meet West Michigan’s manufacturing talent needs. Businesses engage with students through interactive tours and employee involvement to begin or deepen students’ manufacturing career exploration and address common misconceptions about manufacturing.
