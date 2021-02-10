Since early November, Kids Hope Director Jill Pyle of Covenant Life Church, along with 25 volunteers, coordinated to deliver more than 200 desks and chairs to Grand Haven-area remote learners during the pandemic.
Learning remotely presents students with challenges they’ve likely never faced, and a Grand Haven church is coming to their rescue.
Covenant Life Church hopes to set students up for success by delivering more than 200 desks and chairs to about 140 Grand Haven-area homes in a project that connects families and the church during the ongoing pandemic.
