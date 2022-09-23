Several local students have earned academic recognition at their respective college or university. They include:
Clark University
Parker L. Doerr, of Fruitport, was named to second honors on the Clark University Dean’s List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the spring 2022 semester.
Students must have a grade point average of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.
Clark University is a liberal arts-based research university located in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Carthage College
More than 760 students have been named to the Carthage College Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester, including Ashlyn Pahl of Grand Haven and Grace Kucharski of Spring Lake.
Carthage College is located in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Saginaw Valley State University
More than 1,600 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the winter 2022 semester Deans’ List. To be eligible for the list, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.
Among the students named to the Deans’ List: David Pryer of Fruitport, Kileah Rymal of Spring Lake and Jessica Thies of West Olive.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
About 7,700 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 13-14.
Local graduates were: Audrey Reus of Grand Haven, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Marketing and Business: Supply Chain Management, graduated with Distinction; William Swain of Grand Haven, School of Medicine and Public Health, Doctor of Medicine, Medicine; and Margaret Ginocchio of Spring Lake, Law School, Doctor of Law (Juris Doctor).
University of Maryland Global Campus
Connor McGregor of West Olive was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
MIAA Academic Honor Roll
Several individual student-athletes were recognized as part of the 2021-22 MIAA Academic Honor Roll. To be recognized, student-athletes must reach a 3.5 GPA for the academic year and earn a varsity letter in an MIAA-sponsored sport. Spring Lake’s Griffin Lorimer was honored as a member of the men’s basketball team at Trine University.
Baylor University
More than 4,800 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the spring 2022 semester, including Grand Haven’s Benjamin Waldo, College of Arts & Sciences.
The Dean’s Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the list earned a minimum semester GPA of 3.70 with no grade lower than a C while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Lawrence Tech University
Neala Wilson from West Olive has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the summer 2022 semester at Lawrence Technological University. Neala is majoring in nursing. To be named to the Honor Roll, a student must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA for the term.
National University of Health Sciences
In a commencement ceremony on Aug. 19, Ashley Rice of Grand Haven received a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine degree from National University of Health Sciences. National University is located in Lombard, Illinois.
Southern New Hampshire University
Jessie George of West Olive and Sidney Cater of Spring Lake have been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2022 President’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.70 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms.
University of Alabama
Madison Rogers of Grand Haven was named to The University of Alabama President’s List for summer semester 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.