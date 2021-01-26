Local schools are closed today due to inclement weather.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools, Spring Lake Public Schools, and Fruitport Community Schools are all closed.
SLPS Superintendent Dennis Furton tweeted out to his district this morning, “Enjoy the cool side of the pillow, Lakers! Drifting snow & visibility are concerns this morning. Snow Day.”
According to the National Weather Service, the Lakeshore is under a Winter Weather Advisory through 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Snow will persist through the morning and then taper off for the afternoon. Some freezing drizzle is expected south of I-96. Arctic air will then move in from the north later Wednesday and persist through the weekend.
The Lakeshore is expected to receive up to three inches of snow Wednesday.
There is no snow in the forecast for the remainder of the week, according to the NWS.
