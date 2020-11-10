As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase sharply across West Michigan, Spring Lake Public Schools announced Tuesday that it will switched to virtual-only learning.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools made a similar announcement Tuesday, although only Grand Haven High School and Lakeshore Middle School are affected. Fruitport's Edgewood Elementary halted in-person learning last week.
The decisions come as schools across the state face staffing issues due to rising numbers of teachers being placed in quarantine or isolation, with Orchard View Middle School in Muskegon and East Kentwood High School also going to online-only classes this week.
Spring Lake Public Schools will switch to virtual-only classes starting Monday, Nov. 16 through Nov. 24, Superintendent Dennis Furton stated in a letter sent to parents. Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30, following Thanksgiving break.
Spring Lake students will attend classes as normal Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 10-11, to allow them time to prepare for the switch. There will be no classes Thursday and Friday, Nov. 12-13, to allow time for teachers to create remote learning plans, the letter said.
Extracurricular activities and sports will continue as normal, Furton said.
The decision was made because in-person learning was becoming increasingly difficult due to many students and teachers being placed in quarantine or isolation, Furton said.
“In-person is the best way for our students to learn – until, as is now the case, it isn’t,” Furton said. “That said, the SLPS Board, administration, and staff will push hard to resume and maintain in-person instruction following this brief move to remote learning.”
Grand Haven's virtual learning begins Friday, Nov. 13 and will last through the Thanksgiving holiday. Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30.
"Every day, our leadership team reviews district, building and classroom data to assess whether it is in the best interest of our students and staff to continue in-person instruction," Superintendent Andy Ingall said in an email that went out to parents Tuesday. "While there is no evidence of an imminent outbreak in our buildings, we have seen a recent rise in the number of cases at Lakeshore Middle School and Grand Haven High School. Therefore, the data supports a temporary move to online instruction for our middle and high school students.
"Though we have, out of an abundance of caution, decided to temporarily move to online instruction for LMS and GHHS students, we see evidence that our protocols for masking, sanitizing, distancing and cohorting are effective in limiting the spread of the virus. Thanks to successful contact tracing, we are not seeing widespread transmission or hotspots of COVID-19 in our schools. In a large portion of our positive cases, individuals were exposed to someone with COVID-19 but quarantined themselves before they could, in turn, expose their colleagues or classmates. In addition, district-wide cases represent approximately 1% of our school population, demonstrating that our careful protocols and responsible approach are effectively minimizing the spread."
Edgewood Elementary in Fruitport is also closed this week due to a lack of available staff caused by 15 staff members being placed in quarantine or isolation. In-person learning at Edgewood is expected to continue next week, Superintendent Bob Szymoniak said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.