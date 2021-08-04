The Grand Haven and Spring Lake school districts will not require masks when students return to the classroom this fall.
Andy Ingall, superintendent of Grand Haven Area Public Schools, sent an email to district families Wednesday afternoon outlining several aspects of the coming school year, which begins Aug. 25.
"Our top priorities continue to be health, safety and learning," he wrote. "We have reviewed numerous important factors that helped guide us in making safe return-to-school plans."
Dennis Furton, superintendent of Spring Lake Public Schools, sent a similar email Wednesday afternoon, noting that the rules outlined are the current plan for when school starts in his district on Aug. 24.
"Relevant data will be reviewed as the school year approaches and throughout the year," he wrote. "These guidelines may be changed at any time in light of changes within our school community and Ottawa County, as well as future guidance from the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and the Michigan High School Athletic Association."
Ingall offered the following notes on the coming school year:
• GHAPS will be offering in-person and virtual learning options for the 2021-22 school year. Those who would like more information on remote learning should contact their building principal.
• While public health officials recommend masking in the school setting, the district supports staff and parents in making their own determination. The district does not currently have any mask requirements related to COVID-19, except on district buses. Due to the federal mandate for public transportation, masks are required on buses.
• There are no specific plans for systematic COVID-19 testing for staff or students. "We will continue to do contract tracing, but there will be minimal required quarantines for close contacts," Ingall wrote.
• Physical distancing will be practiced when possible.
Ingall noted that families should monitor their children's health and keep them home if they are feeling sick.
"We maintain our recommended personal hygiene best practices, including frequent hand washing and covering of coughs and sneezes," Ingall wrote. "The district will continue its established practices for cleaning and disinfection and provide ample supply of hand sanitizer."
Furton's email contained the following:
• Masking is encouraged but optional in school buildings, including classrooms, hallways, offices and common areas. Masks are optional for outdoor activities, including on playgrounds and athletic fields.
• Masks are required while riding district buses.
• Physical distancing will be provided to the extent possible.
• Enhanced cleaning protocols will be utilized districtwide.
• Daily screening for symptoms of COVID-19 is required. Students and staff exhibiting symptoms are required to stay home and may be required to consult with their physician. Positive cases are required to isolate for 10 days.
• Close contacts of positive cases within the school setting will be noted and may quarantine; that decision will be left up to parents.
• COVID-19 case counts by school building will be posted on the district's website and updated regularly.
• School offices will be open to parents, but visitors to classrooms will not be allowed at the start of the school year.
• The MHSAA has not instituted a testing requirement for athletic participation; Spring Lake Public Schools will not institute its own testing requirement.
