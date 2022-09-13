STONINGTON, Conn. — The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, has awarded 168 new scholarships in 2022 totaling $550,000 in support for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Since the program’s inception in 1990, the Foundation has awarded more than $6 million in scholarships, ensuring Coast Guard children can build strong futures through a college education or technical school training.
