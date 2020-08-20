Katie Weigle had been talking to her roommate and suitemates at Michigan State University for months, and says she was beyond excited to meet them all in-person next weekend.
That meeting has been pushed back indefinitely, as MSU announced Tuesday that it was closing its dormitories for the coming fall semester, and all learning will be done virtually.
“It just didn’t feel real,” said Weigle, who graduated from Grand Haven High School this spring. “It was so close to our move-in date. I got the email on my phone and I didn’t even think it was real.
“Just this weekend, I visited my roommate, and we shopped for our dorm, and I had just started packing up my clothes,” she added. “It’s a big disappointment to have to put all of that away.”
Having to start her freshman year of college from home is all the more difficult for Weigle, who is studying zoology.
“I have a lot of hands-on classes that will be very difficult to do online, and be able to understand them and apply them next year,” she said.
It’s also difficult when her friends at Central, Northern and Western Michigan universities have already moved onto their campuses.
“I have friends at Northern who moved in last week,” Weigle said. “It’s especially disappointing after having been stuck in the house due to quarantine for so long. Now the idea of being stuck at home doing college classes is tough.”
Recent GHHS graduate Caleb Berko can empathize with his MSU-bound friends. Berko was bound for Azusa Pacific University, near Los Angeles. His flight was scheduled for Wednesday, and the school had move-in activities for new students planned all this coming weekend.
But in late July, Berko received word that the school was going virtual, and he would have to spend his freshman year at home in Grand Haven.
“I was sad,” he said. “But ever since March, I’ve tried to soak everything up and take it as it is, one step at a time. The world is a very unfair place right now for a lot of different people, and seniors moving to college are not excluded. It’s extremely unfair. … I can’t change it. I can’t do anything about it, so I’ll make the most of it.”
Berko chose Azusa Pacific University in part because his parents, Kevin and Barbara (Ver Duin) Berko, met there.
He remains hopeful that the situation will change and he’ll be able to attend school in-person next spring. For now, Caleb says he is ready to begin his college experience.
“Academics is only a part of the college experience,” he said. “They do a huge welcome weekend, with events all over campus, and they’ve had to do that digitally. I’ve got Friday and Saturday full of Zoom calls, but that’s not the same experience. I get the intention, but it’s not the same experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.