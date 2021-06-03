While Matthew and Jonathan Kelley were young, teachers at Peach Plains Elementary School had a hard time telling the identical twins apart.

That doesn’t happen quite as often nowadays, as the boys have veered off in their own directions, only to circle back to achieve the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America – Eagle Scout. The recent Grand Haven High School graduates are members of Troop 246, which meets at the First Presbyterian Church.

