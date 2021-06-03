Twins Matthew Kelley, left, and Jonathan Kelley, right, recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Matthew built bat houses at Highland Park and Jonathan crafted an American flag landscaped with flowers for the USS Silversides Museum in Muskegon for their respective Eagle Scout projects.
Jonathan Kelley’s Eagle Scout project was completed over the Memorial Day weekend. Once fully bloomed, the flowers will take shape into the American flag dedicated to the Silversides Museum in Muskegon.
Matthew Kelley completed his Eagle Scout project recently as he built bat houses to hang in specific, tall, westward-facing trees at Highland Park. The hope is for bats to use these as homes instead of the cottages.
Jonathan Kelley's completed and painted Eagle Scout project before inserting the flower bed. Jonathan's grandfather is a Vietnam veteran and an active volunteer for the USS Silversides Museum in Muskegon.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
While Matthew and Jonathan Kelley were young, teachers at Peach Plains Elementary School had a hard time telling the identical twins apart.
That doesn’t happen quite as often nowadays, as the boys have veered off in their own directions, only to circle back to achieve the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America – Eagle Scout. The recent Grand Haven High School graduates are members of Troop 246, which meets at the First Presbyterian Church.
