A West Michigan man who has been in the news this past year for protesting at various Grand Haven properties raised concerns when he showed up in front of Griffin Elementary School on Monday morning.
Concerned parents on social media described seeing Muskegon resident Douglas Wilson standing on school property Monday morning while wearing a long black trench coat and carrying a sign proclaiming “dad’s rights.”
Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke said his department is working swiftly with Grand Haven Area Public Schools to address Wilson’s disturbances at Griffin, adding “this has scared kids and caused a high level of concern with parents.”
Wilson’s appearance at Griffin’s morning drop-off was first documented on social media on Friday, Aug. 25. Wilson returned to the school Monday morning and was pictured standing at the bus drop-off area with parents surrounding him to keep Douglas from further disturbing the Young Five through fourth-grade students as they entered the building.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools Superintendent Scott Grimes said that the district has been “well aware of this individual in our community for quite some time” and sent an email to the district’s parents Monday afternoon ensuring their commitment to maintaining campus safety at all GHAPS school buildings.
“It is unfortunate that this individual has chosen to stand outside some of our school buildings in an attempt to gain publicity for his personal situation,” Grimes wrote. “Student and staff safety is our top priority and we will continue to work cooperatively with our local law enforcement agencies in order to address this situation. This includes additional officers/deputies at those buildings when necessary.”
Wilson, who described himself as “voluntarily houseless” when speaking to the Tribune earlier this year, was previously spotted around GHAPS property when he camped out between two entrance driveways at Grand Haven High School in mid-March. He has also been spotted outside of White Pines Intermediate School.
The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety dealt with escalating scenarios involving Wilson since he began camping in Grand Haven’s Central Park sometime in January of this year. In his most intense interaction with Grand Haven officers, Wilson caused Grand Haven City Hall to go into lockdown as he paced the building’s parking lot while carrying a rifle case.
This person has given so many reasons feel threatened and fearful for our children yet nothing is done. Do we have to wait for him to actually hurt someone, then say it's "mental illness, or he has never committed a crime. I have a strong feeling if this was a person of color, he would have been arrested by now.
