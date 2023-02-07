The following Muskegon Community College (MCC) students have earned academic recognition for their grade point averages during the Fall 2022 Semester. They are listed alphabetically by hometown under each of the following three categories:

President’s List

Muskegon Community College has named the following students to the President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade-point average over their most recently completed semester are placed on the President’s List.

Allendale

Brenna Couturier

Edward Kastelz

Carmen Stevens

Ava Stickney

Coopersville

Emily Kulhawik

Grand Haven

Taylor Lutz

Stephanie Martin

Jaden Tenbroeke

Hannah Tjapkes

Logan Vegh

Gabriel Williams

Spring Lake

Kylee Lodes

Dean’s List

Muskegon Community College has named the following students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022. Semester. Students who complete 12 credit hours or more per semester with at least a 3.5 grade point average are included on the Dean’s List.

Allendale

Jessica Morgan

Emily Noble

Kaila Snell

Alecia Steele

Coopersville

Jordan Winters

Fruitport

Chloe Glynn

Eden Horne

Anna Langlois

Miyah Lee

Adam Mueller

Annalee Spoon

Grand Haven

Hanah Adams

Derrik Casiano

Olivia Clark

Alexandria Egerer

Hannah Eldred

Christian Hoopert

Caroline Jeisy

Levi Johnston

Nevaeh Louks Huisman

Rachel Lugauer

Brooke Lutz

Leah Perkins

Andrew Rasmussen

Jacqueline Rios-Rodriguez

Aaron Roe

Nevaeh Scrivnor

Victoria Thompson

Ezekiel Wilson

Holden Winton

Jamison Wonch

Ryan Zentkovich

Nunica

Jack Reinink

Emma Stanhope

Spring Lake

Makayla Fountain-Maginity

Kaden George

Nicholas Jaenicke

Kendra Kieft

Seth Wells

West Olive

Moises Campos-Crespo

Kimberly Leon Diaz

Kaelyn Sourya

Sonia Volovlek

Academic Honors List

Muskegon Community College has named the following students to the Academic Honors List for the Fall 2022 Semester. Students who completed 6 to 11 hours per semester with at least a 3.5 grade point average are included on the Academic Honors List.

Allendale

Alexis Ashbay

Bryce Bailey

Diana Bonz

Delaney Brown

Ava Buhlman

Allen Carter

Madison Derby

Katelyn Dreyer

Jaden Ducharme

Samantha Harris

Jenna Hinken

Taylor Hubbs

Ella Kooienga

Ryan Meade

Chloe Miller

Addison Noble

Lillian Ratledge

Kaitlyn Robinson

Joni Rogers

Talyn Rosema

Alyssa Schroeder

Gavin Stanfill

Halle Steele

Coopersville

Hope Beaune

Rebecca Dewitt

Jennifer Hoolsema

Natalie Jasman

Grace Kulhawik

Courtney Murphy

Emma Patulski

Mallory Rozema

Fruitport

Erin Anhalt

Nadia Fuller

Karolina Gillette

Kendra Johnson

Taylor Johnson

Tyler McKee

Heather Oneal

Kaelyn Poel

Joshua Shedenhelm

Justin Stepke

Syndel Stressman

MacEy Tarasiewicz

Hunter Vandermolen

Grand Haven

Alicia Barringer

Trinity Bartholomew

Adrianna Birkholz

Nicole Bocheff

Justin Bonner

Collin Byrd

Janice Carpenter

Claire Clapp

Olivia Cornelisse

Zane Coulson

Savannah Dean

Daisy Dyk

Ellie Dyk

Salome Ellis

Shelby Enders

Joseph Fickel

Royce Freiburger

Haylie Frisbie

Jasiri Gadea

Dustin Golden

Nathaniel Grow

Brogan Hayes

Emma Holmes

Benjamin Holtzclaw

Alexzandra Johnson

Coda Locke

Ashton Lowell

Anna Grace Lubbers

Elliot McDermott

Caleb Miller

Hailey Miller

Gavin Morrow

Folium O’Brien

Sarah O’Malley

Hannah Passorelli

Kyle Penland

Makayla Perrault

Isaac Postema

Emma Slater

Avery Smith-Bagley

Ashlye Spencer

Ashley Streng

Matthew Teska

Myles Thornell Timmer

Magdalena Tysman

Nathan Velez

Gabriel Vink

Sarah Weber

Kiley Whaley

Russell Whitaker

Sara Wilkinson

Rachel Wolovlek

Aries Wrbelis

Nunica

Isabelle Goffin

Katie Hildebrand

Lucas Johnson

Rosemary Kelly

Lance Klemple

Andie Kriger

Stacey Lake

Mamie Southwick

Spring Lake

Gabrielle Boes

Ava Britton

Jarret Drabczyk

Chloe Ely

Isabella Flickema

Alyssa Fogel

Caroline Gilles

McKenna Hoogewind

Jennifer Houts

Jacob Kotkowicz

Stacey Lee

Ashleigh Little

Clayton Marshall

Emma Marshall

Xenyah Mathuram

William May

Paige McCormack-Hill

Isabella Myers

Lily Parker

Sia Patel

Madison Pruitt

Dylan Reilly

Anna Richards

Lance Riggs

Michael Russick

Josephine Safranski

Collin Shippy

Brian Tierman

Jacob Watz

West Olive

Sunny Rowan

Grant Saurbaugh

Jaeyana Sourya

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.