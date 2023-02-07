The following Muskegon Community College (MCC) students have earned academic recognition for their grade point averages during the Fall 2022 Semester. They are listed alphabetically by hometown under each of the following three categories:
President’s List
Muskegon Community College has named the following students to the President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade-point average over their most recently completed semester are placed on the President’s List.
Allendale
Brenna Couturier
Edward Kastelz
Carmen Stevens
Ava Stickney
Coopersville
Emily Kulhawik
Grand Haven
Taylor Lutz
Stephanie Martin
Jaden Tenbroeke
Hannah Tjapkes
Logan Vegh
Gabriel Williams
Spring Lake
Kylee Lodes
Dean’s List
Muskegon Community College has named the following students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022. Semester. Students who complete 12 credit hours or more per semester with at least a 3.5 grade point average are included on the Dean’s List.
Allendale
Jessica Morgan
Emily Noble
Kaila Snell
Alecia Steele
Coopersville
Jordan Winters
Fruitport
Chloe Glynn
Eden Horne
Anna Langlois
Miyah Lee
Adam Mueller
Annalee Spoon
Grand Haven
Hanah Adams
Derrik Casiano
Olivia Clark
Alexandria Egerer
Hannah Eldred
Christian Hoopert
Caroline Jeisy
Levi Johnston
Nevaeh Louks Huisman
Rachel Lugauer
Brooke Lutz
Leah Perkins
Andrew Rasmussen
Jacqueline Rios-Rodriguez
Aaron Roe
Nevaeh Scrivnor
Victoria Thompson
Ezekiel Wilson
Holden Winton
Jamison Wonch
Ryan Zentkovich
Nunica
Jack Reinink
Emma Stanhope
Spring Lake
Makayla Fountain-Maginity
Kaden George
Nicholas Jaenicke
Kendra Kieft
Seth Wells
West Olive
Moises Campos-Crespo
Kimberly Leon Diaz
Kaelyn Sourya
Sonia Volovlek
Academic Honors List
Muskegon Community College has named the following students to the Academic Honors List for the Fall 2022 Semester. Students who completed 6 to 11 hours per semester with at least a 3.5 grade point average are included on the Academic Honors List.
Allendale
Alexis Ashbay
Bryce Bailey
Diana Bonz
Delaney Brown
Ava Buhlman
Allen Carter
Madison Derby
Katelyn Dreyer
Jaden Ducharme
Samantha Harris
Jenna Hinken
Taylor Hubbs
Ella Kooienga
Ryan Meade
Chloe Miller
Addison Noble
Lillian Ratledge
Kaitlyn Robinson
Joni Rogers
Talyn Rosema
Alyssa Schroeder
Gavin Stanfill
Halle Steele
Coopersville
Hope Beaune
Rebecca Dewitt
Jennifer Hoolsema
Natalie Jasman
Grace Kulhawik
Courtney Murphy
Emma Patulski
Mallory Rozema
Fruitport
Erin Anhalt
Nadia Fuller
Karolina Gillette
Kendra Johnson
Taylor Johnson
Tyler McKee
Heather Oneal
Kaelyn Poel
Joshua Shedenhelm
Justin Stepke
Syndel Stressman
MacEy Tarasiewicz
Hunter Vandermolen
Grand Haven
Alicia Barringer
Trinity Bartholomew
Adrianna Birkholz
Nicole Bocheff
Justin Bonner
Collin Byrd
Janice Carpenter
Claire Clapp
Olivia Cornelisse
Zane Coulson
Savannah Dean
Daisy Dyk
Ellie Dyk
Salome Ellis
Shelby Enders
Joseph Fickel
Royce Freiburger
Haylie Frisbie
Jasiri Gadea
Dustin Golden
Nathaniel Grow
Brogan Hayes
Emma Holmes
Benjamin Holtzclaw
Alexzandra Johnson
Coda Locke
Ashton Lowell
Anna Grace Lubbers
Elliot McDermott
Caleb Miller
Hailey Miller
Gavin Morrow
Folium O’Brien
Sarah O’Malley
Hannah Passorelli
Kyle Penland
Makayla Perrault
Isaac Postema
Emma Slater
Avery Smith-Bagley
Ashlye Spencer
Ashley Streng
Matthew Teska
Myles Thornell Timmer
Magdalena Tysman
Nathan Velez
Gabriel Vink
Sarah Weber
Kiley Whaley
Russell Whitaker
Sara Wilkinson
Rachel Wolovlek
Aries Wrbelis
Nunica
Isabelle Goffin
Katie Hildebrand
Lucas Johnson
Rosemary Kelly
Lance Klemple
Andie Kriger
Stacey Lake
Mamie Southwick
Spring Lake
Gabrielle Boes
Ava Britton
Jarret Drabczyk
Chloe Ely
Isabella Flickema
Alyssa Fogel
Caroline Gilles
McKenna Hoogewind
Jennifer Houts
Jacob Kotkowicz
Stacey Lee
Ashleigh Little
Clayton Marshall
Emma Marshall
Xenyah Mathuram
William May
Paige McCormack-Hill
Isabella Myers
Lily Parker
Sia Patel
Madison Pruitt
Dylan Reilly
Anna Richards
Lance Riggs
Michael Russick
Josephine Safranski
Collin Shippy
Brian Tierman
Jacob Watz
West Olive
Sunny Rowan
Grant Saurbaugh
Jaeyana Sourya
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.