MUSKEGON — Muskegon Community College has earned full accreditation with the American Welding Society (AWS) as an Accredited Testing Facility (ATF) for welder certifications.
The only AWS Accredited Testing Facility in West Michigan and only one of six in the state, MCC can now offer these credentials to professional skill trades welders, local industry and MCC students. Students will have the opportunity to become certified in various areas of welding, including both pipe and plate on steel, stainless and aluminum materials, in conjunction with their classes.
