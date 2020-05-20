Muskegon Community College will hold a weeklong virtual Commencement on June 22-26 to honor its Class of 2020 graduates, MCC President Dale K. Nesbary announced in an email to the campus community Tuesday.
“The daily video tributes will feature popular elements of the traditional MCC Commencement ceremony, which was scheduled this year for May 6 before being postponed by the statewide ‘stay-at-home’ orders,” wrote Nesbary. “Like you, we were disheartened by the unfortunate but necessary turn of events. Immediately, we began exploring our options, both in-person and virtual, for an alternative ceremony.
