MUSKEGON — Muskegon Community College has postponed its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast, which was originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14. The new date is June 10.
“Due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases within our area, we have made the difficult decision to reschedule this important event in the life of our community,” said Dr. Dale K. Nesbary, who is MCC’s president and a MLK Unity Breakfast committee member. “Each year, we look forward to this wonderful tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the lessons learned and shared by the keynote speakers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.