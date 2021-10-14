MUSKEGON — The Community Foundation for Muskegon County (CFMC) presented its first-ever Impact Award to Muskegon Community College President Dale K. Nesbary on Oct. 7 during the organization’s 2021 Annual Gathering at the Frauenthal Center.
The Impact Award recognizes a community leader or an organization that has gone above and beyond to advance educational attainment, foster a dynamic local economy, enhance community trust and promote prosperity for all in Muskegon County.
