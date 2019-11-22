Each week, the Grand Haven Tribune highlights the ongoing efforts in West Michigan schools through the Classroom of the Week feature.
Here’s more about this week’s featured class:
Teacher: Mr. Tyler Ray
School: Grand Haven Christian
Grades: Young 5s - 8th physical education and technology
What makes your classroom unique? My classrooms are unique because P.E. and technology can be seen as opposites. In P.E. the music is loud, there is stuff flying through the air, students are constantly moving and working together. In technology, we are able to work at our stations and be focused on our projects whether it’s coding, music production, video game design or group work.
What do you hope students gain from their time in your classroom? I want my students to be part of an environment of joy, energy and encouragement. I want them to build fundamental movement skills and also learn how to be leaders and how to work together as a team. It is my goal that my students enjoy physical activity and that they know the benefits of living a healthy lifestyle. In technology a common phrase I use with students is, “Created to be a Creator.” Students can use technology to bring ideas to life and use their gifts to make something unique and original.
How do you hope what your students are learning now will affect their future? My hope for my students is that they are driven to discover the glory of God’s creation, to reflect Christ’s love and grace, and that they are equipped and called to further His kingdom.
