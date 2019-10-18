Each week, the Grand Haven Tribune highlights the ongoing efforts in West Michigan schools through the Classroom of the Week feature.
Here’s more about this week’s featured class:
Teacher: Brandon Weigel
School: Robinson Elementary
Grade: 4th
What makes your classroom unique?
Our classroom is unique because I help the students create an environment where it is safe to take chances in order to learn. Mistakes are fine, we need to find appropriate ways to correct them and get better at what we are doing.
How is your classroom involved in the community?
Our classroom gives back to the community by participating in our all school recycling program. We recycle Styrofoam trays and unused snacks and milk in the lunchroom. The snacks and milk are placed in a central location for students who do not have a snack. I also lead our safeties, who help get our kindergarten students to the pick-up line or the right bus. Furthermore, safeties are responsible for water bottle and paper recycling in our classrooms, library, and office.
What do you hope students gain from their time in your classroom?
Not only do I want my students to grow academically, I want them to learn how to solve their problems in a healthy and appropriate way. Be kind, especially when there is a disagreement.
How do you hope what your students are learning now will affect their future?
I hope what my students are learning now will prepare them for their academic future and help them understand what it means to be involved in their school and community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.