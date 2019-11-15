Each week, the Grand Haven Tribune highlights the ongoing efforts in West Michigan schools through the Classroom of the Week feature.
Here’s more about this week’s featured class:
Teacher: Mrs. Melissa Nousain
School: Calvary Christian
Grade: Fifth
What makes your classroom unique?
We have a lot of fun in our classroom! I incorporate lots of music, movement, and creative hands-on projects to enhance our excellent curriculum. For example, we set the names of the presidents to the tune of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and we do movement “brain-breaks” throughout the day, to keep the students engaged in learning. Earlier this month, the students created miniature replicas of Native American dwellings, and later this month we will travel to the Grand Rapids Public Museum to participate in “Native American Cultural Days.” Also, we have a “Mastery Club” for students who are fast finishers. They research a given topic online, gather and “master” the facts needed to pass a quiz concerning the topic, and when they master all of the facts (such as naming all the states, all the capitals, etc.) they get to join the “Mastery Club Hall of Fame.” Another thing that makes our classroom unique is that many of my students this year started preschool at Calvary, and are now in fifth grade together! This makes for a very friendly and team-oriented learning environment.
How is your classroom involved in the community?
My class is currently involved in a “sock drive” through The Lakes Church for foster children called “Socktober.” It is a program through the Kid’s Belong Foster Closet. My class is in charge of promoting the program to the other elementary classrooms and collecting socks for children in foster care in our community. The program last through the month and we’re hoping to fill a large tub.
What do you hope students gain from their time in your classroom?
My hope and prayer for the students in my classroom is that they will grow not only academically, but also socially, emotionally and spiritually. I feel that half of my job as a teacher is to partner with parents to equip students toward personal excellence and the pursuit of God’s purpose for their lives. That is our mission at CCS, and that is my personal mission as a teacher.
How do you hope what your students are learning now will affect their future?
I hope that my students will use the knowledge and wisdom they are gaining in my classroom to pursue excellence in all they undertake. It is my desire to cultivate each student’s unique gifts and talents every day.
