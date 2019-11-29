Each week, the Grand Haven Tribune highlights the ongoing efforts in West Michigan schools through the Classroom of the Week feature.
Here’s more about this week’s featured class:
Teacher: Mrs. Rachel Worthington
School: Lake Hills Elementary
Grade: Young 5s
What makes your classroom unique?
Young 5s is in the middle of preschool and kindergarten. We're preparing for school by learning the routines and norms of "school, and fine tuning their Kindergarten readiness skills. In my room, we have 23 amazing 4 and 5-year-olds that are learning about school. Many of my students are living through Adverse Childhood Experiences and need extra supportive, loving relationships in order to be in the right mindset for learning. So we work very hard to put relationship building as our main priority. We also work hard to teach Social and Emotional skills such as learning to clearly name their feelings, self regulate, work as a team and build healthy relationships.
How is your classroom involved in the community?
A couple of ways, throughout the year we complete projects with our “school family” groups that support families in need with in our community. Also, my kids are leaning about the community we live in by meeting our community helpers, learning about the local library system, locating local resources and we invite local leaders into the classroom.
What do you hope students gain from their time in your classroom?
I hope they leave my classroom knowing first, they are loved and appreciated and second have a strong foundation in social and emotional skills.
How do you hope what your students are learning now will affect their future?
I hope the work we do with strengthening our minds and bodies will lead them to future success.
