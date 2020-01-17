Each week, the Grand Haven Tribune highlights the ongoing efforts in West Michigan schools through the Classroom of the Week feature.
Here’s more about this week’s featured class:
Teacher: Mrs. Jennifer Sakel
School: St. Mary’s School in Spring Lake
Grade: 1st
What makes your classroom unique? My classroom is unique because I conduct many hands-on activities to teach various lessons. This allows students to be fully engaged, to retain more information, and to have “fun” while learning. Many children are visual and kinesthetic learners; these activities can help reach specific learning goals.
How is your classroom involved in the community? Each school year, we do an Advent service project for the community. In December, my class visited the residents of Evergreen Village in Spring Lake. The students beautifully sang Christmas songs, enjoyed treats while socializing with the residents, and handed out colorful Christmas cards they created. Some of the residents spend the year knitting many beanie hats. These hats are presented to us during our visit in order to be donated to our parish Food Pantry.
What do you hope students gain from their time in your classroom? I hope my students leave my classroom at the end of the year with confidence, a positive attitude toward learning, and remembering that God is always by his/her side to help guide the way! I want them to be able to tackle any task knowing it can be accomplished, no matter how big, small, easy, or difficult it may be.
How do you hope what your students are learning now will affect their future? I’m teaching my students to be critical thinkers, not just memorizers. Critical thinking skills are crucial and will help them in high school, college, and beyond.
Additionally, St. Mary’s, as a school, teaches many virtues and the lives of saints who demonstrated these virtues. As I reinforce these virtues and saints in my classroom each week, I want my students to live a virtuous life making good choices and leading others by example. We are always striving to be “Soaring with the Saints,” our school theme this year at St. Mary’s School.
