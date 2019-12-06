Each week, the Grand Haven Tribune highlights the ongoing efforts in West Michigan schools through the Classroom of the Week feature.
Here’s more about this week’s featured class:
Teacher: April Davis
School: Walden Green Montessori
Grades: Kindergarten/first grade
What makes your classroom unique? Every classroom is unique in the sense that it is its own little community. In our classroom, we learn to give each other grace and how to work through conflict. We learn how to ask for, how to receive, and how to give help appropriately. We also encourage and care for one another.
How is your classroom involved in the community? We recently had an event at Walden Green, Family Breakfast. All of the families are invited to come eat breakfast with their child. It is a wonderful display of the community.
What do you hope students gain from their time in your classroom? I hope my students gain a true sense of self-confidence and a balance of community as well as individuality. We speak often of how our work is important, and learn skills to work independently as well as in a group. I want my students to able to problem solve and come up with solutions. I also want my students to enjoy their learning and have fun.
How do you hope what your students are learning now will affect their future? I hope my students will apply grace and courtesy lessons they are learning in class to their lives. Even as young people, they can experience grace and show courtesy in their daily lives. They can be an example of how to treat others with dignity now, and hopefully that will transfer into their lives around their peers at any age.
