Seven candidates are jockeying for three open seats on Spring Lake Public Schools’ Board of Education.
The field includes incumbents Curt Theune, Kathy Breen and Jennifer Nicles, and newcomers Amber Bolhuis, Courtney Holmes, Chris Martinez and Kevin Priddy.
Here’s a short bio on each candidate:
Note: Kevin Priddy did not respond to our questionnaire.
Amber Bolhuis, 42, is a payroll specialist at Beacon Recycling, a mass communications and business degree graduate from Miami University and a Cincinnati, Ohio, native. Bolhuis and her husband moved to Spring Lake about a decade ago and now have two children in Spring Lake schools.
“Finding the right school district that fit the needs of our young children was a huge factor in where we wanted to establish our roots,” Bolhuis said. “We love our life here and are so passionate about this community and the education we are providing for our kids. I want to build a positive rapport with our teachers, parents and staff.”
Kathy Breen, 74, set a retirement goal of continuing to service public education after finishing her teaching career. Having taught in public schools for 17 years, Breen believes children deserve the best educational opportunities possible.
“I was elected to the Spring Lake (school board) in 2016,” Breen said. “Having worked many years on the business side of public education, and having six years of experience on the board, I know I have the skills and experience to continue helping SLPS navigate the challenges that public schools encounter.”
Courtney Holmes, 44, is a lifelong resident of Nunica and owns a business as a masseuse. Holmes graduated from Spring Lake High School in 1996, is a treasurer for the youth football board and her three children are third-generation Lakers.
“I’ve volunteered as an elementary classroom helper and remain an avid SLPS volunteer,” Holmes said. “My goal is to ensure a safe, successful and strong school environment for all children in our district.”
Chris Martinez, 49, has served as a law enforcement officer in the city of Muskegon for 24 years and is a graduate of Muskegon Catholic Central High School. A resident of Spring Lake since 2008, Martinez has three children attending Spring Lake schools.
“It is a passion of mine to be an active participant in the growth of children,” Martinez said. “I have a vested interest in helping our school system connect with parents and students of all backgrounds – and for the past seven years, have had a consistent role in teaching life skills classes and mentoring over 1,000 students.”
Jennifer Nicles, 47, earned a nursing degree at the University of Michigan and worked within the medical field before stepping away 17 years ago to stay home with her family. A longtime resident of West Michigan, Nicles has three children in Spring Lake schools and has volunteered within the district in various roles for more than a decade.
“There is a significant time commitment involved with a board position, and I see it as time well spent,” Nicles said. “Serving on the board has shown me that not everyone will agree with every decision, but a board member must put learning first and give priority to what is best for all students.”
Curt Theune, 54, is a retired police officer and current behavioral and math interventionist with Oakridge Public Schools. A graduate of Spring Lake High School, Theune’s two children will or already have graduated within the district as well.
“I’m deeply grateful that SLPS proved itself an exemplary place for all of us to grow and learn, just as it is for so many young people,” Theune said. “The success and safety of students, staff and visitors has been and remains my top priorities.”
Top priorities
We asked each candidate to list their top priorities facing Spring Lake schools. Here is a snippet from their responses:
Bolhuis
“School safety is a huge issue in this country right now. Ensuring that our students feel safe at school and our parents feel safe sending their kids to school is our primary goal.
“Another issue of concern is mental health. Teachers need adequate resources and support in their jobs, and students need counselors and school psychologists readily available. The 2021 State of the U.S. Teacher Survey and the We the Teachers Survey, among others, reveal alarming statistics around teacher mental health. Nearly 25 percent of teachers said that they were likely to leave their jobs by the end of the 2020-21 school year.
“It is also important that our district operates with fiscal responsibility. I feel strongly about making responsible decisions about our budget and expenditures that will serve Spring Lake students in the best way. Currently, the district is working toward a new bond proposal that will address some of the deficiencies in current school buildings.”
Breen
“When there is a shortage of teachers, other school professionals and general workers, it’s a challenge to attract and retain highly qualified staff. Disciplined, strategic, management of district funds is required in order to offer competitive wages to attract and keep staff.
“Parents and community members seem to be increasingly concerned about media center books, curriculum, inclusivity, and social and emotional-learning initiatives. All effort needs to be made to communicate in a positive, constructive manner regarding concerns and to ensure the well-being of students.”
Holmes
“The top issues facing Spring Lake are mental health and the community being heard. For mental health, we need layers of support for our kids, parents and teachers. There are outside support groups we could use for the mental health of our students. One program we could implement is Multiple Tier System of Support (MTSOS), which is used by other area school districts.
“We have a nationwide shortage of workers with vocational and trade skills, and we have students who want to pursue those fields. Unfortunately, there are very limited opportunities for these students to prepare for these careers at SLPS. We need to prepare and support all students, whether they want to enroll, enlist or be employed. The opportunity for parents and students to meet with counselors before the start of the school year is important to help support their child’s future goals.
“We need to ensure parents, students, teachers and administrators are being heard when concerns or questions are presented to the board. Currently, there is inconsistency with follow-through from our current board when issues are presented.”
Martinez
“Two issues of utmost priority are mental health and school safety. I would like to address student mental health by reintroducing an anti-bullying campaign through the school system. Bullying has transitioned from in-person assaults to social media. We need a program in place to assist students to handle bullying that occurs online and within social media apps.
“My emphasis to improve school safety will be to recommend programs with proactive strategies rather than reactive measures. I would like to have resource officers present at each building in order to deter any individual seeking to breach school security. However, in order to provide reasonable suggestions, it is necessary for me to survey the buildings and current safety protocols first.”
Nicles
“My top priority will always be our students. Spring Lake must continue to focus on academic success, student mental health, safety and the personal growth of each one of our students. The path to graduation is unique for each of our students. Spring Lake already has a number of supports in place to help our students succeed. However, our student needs continue to rise and the addition of three full-time social workers, two secondary interventionists and a safety coordinator are helping to meet those needs.
“Without our talented, dedicated staff, we could not provide the type of educational experiences our students deserve and our community has grown to expect. Staffing shortages are occurring everywhere. Spring Lake must continue to be a place that people want to come to work.
“Working with our finance committee, superintendent and district’s chief financial officer to make sound decisions about district funds has allowed the board to approve favorable contract decisions for all parties involved. Staff morale, retention and development must continue to be priorities for our district.”
Theune
“Throughout the country, there’s an employment crisis. This crisis is felt in many professions and environments, including Spring Lake Public Schools. Our district is very blessed with some of the best teachers, administrators and staff. However, to attract, hire and retain the best personnel, we must offer competitive benefit packages, including salaries. Discipline management of district funds is needed to offer competitive wages.
“To better prepare our students for post-secondary success, we must utilize our community resources. Our community consists of many professionals, blue and white collar. Creating community partnerships will help our students achieve career awareness and readiness.”
To read each candidate’s complete responses to our questions, visit grandhaventribune.com/news/elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.