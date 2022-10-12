The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates running for school board seats in the November primary. The responses below have not been edited.
Name: Amber Bolhuis
Age: 42
Occupation: Payroll specialist at Beacon Recycling
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Please introduce yourself to our readers: I am Amber Bolhuis and I am passionate about our children’s education and ready to be an advocate and voice for Spring Lake parents. My husband and I have two children in the Spring Lake school system, Tyler is in 8th grade and Reagan is a 6th grader and both are very active in Spring Lake athletics.
I am originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, and graduated from Miami University with degrees in Mass Communications and Business. My professional experience includes working as a Media Buyer and Account Executive for Creative Dimensions Advertising Agency and as an analyst for Kraft Heinz. Currently, I am working as a payroll specialist for our family business, Beacon Recycling. When my family moved back to Michigan 11 years ago, finding the right school district that fit the needs of our young children was a huge factor in where we wanted to establish our roots. We love our life here and are so passionate about this community and the education we are providing for our kids.
I have been very involved in the Holmes Parents Club, serving on the board as President, Vice President and Treasurer. I have served as a cheerleading coach for Spring Lake youth cheer and have volunteered as team manager for Spring Lake girls lacrosse for several years. Currently, I am serving on the board of the Spring Lake Schools Foundation.
My goal as a Spring Lake School Board member is to build a positive rapport with our teachers, parents, and staff. I think it’s important to formulate each decision with an open mind, and leave out all past prejudice and biases. It is imperative that we put our personal agendas aside and work together for the best interest of all of our students. I believe in open communication with our parents and community members in order to positively advocate for our students' success. Importantly, we must seek clarity and understanding in all issues before forming opinions. I want our parents to feel confident that our district is providing the best education and opportunities for their children.
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
I am running for Spring Lake School Board to be a voice for our parents that is not politically or personally motivated. It is concerning that many parents have felt that their voices have been unheard and the district is not doing enough to support their frustrations. For the past several years, parents have been frustrated that SLPS missed opportunities to help our students stand out during the college admissions process. Spring Lake has been extemely delinquent on adopting the policy of weighted grade point averages, which is a common academic practice in which students can receive above a 4.0 grade point average for taking advanced placement courses. This outdated practice of limiting GPAs to a 4.0 scale has negatively impacted many students during college admissions. At the start of this school year, the district announced they will begin to utilize the weighted GPA scale, but will only start for 2026 graduates. Again, parents have been begging district leaders to implement this policy for years, but they delayed.
Another significant reason I’m running is due to the lack of district transparency. Earlier this year, the biggest district scandal on record occurred after it was uncovered that the previous school principal changed student’s grades. The investigation was conducted by our own Superintendent and the current school board approved of the district’s handling with no dissenting votes or further discussion. It concerns me that a third party investigation was not conducted as grades were changed over a period of several years. Board and district transparency is required to build trust within the community and I vow to improve that trust. My goal as a school board member is to rekindle the trust parents have with school leaders and build relationships with families and staff.
What are the 2-3 main issues you see facing the school district, and how do you propose addressing those issues?
School safety is a huge issue in this country right now. Ensuring that our students feel safe at school and our parents feel safe sending their kids to school is our primary goal. Another issue of concern is mental health. Teachers need adequate resources and support in their jobs and students need counselors and school psychologists readily available. The 2021 State of the U.S. Teacher Survey and the We the Teachers Survey, among others, reveal alarming statistics around teacher mental health. Nearly 25% of teachers said that they were likely to leave their jobs by the end of the 2020-2021 school year, compared with one in six teachers prior to the pandemic. In addition, 75% reported that their mental health was worse this year. These statistics are alarming and while we most often focus on the students’ needs, focusing on our teachers is just as important. My propositions include:
1. Incorporating teacher feedback on what they need to improve their mental health, as well as to elevate the importance of their suggestions to the district.
2. Implementing a standardized process for teachers to delegate additional tasks to other staff members or volunteers to relieve the workload added in addition to lesson planning and grading.
3. Creating a system to receive weekly positive comments and feedback from parents or students to be shared during morning announcements, via email, and Facebook to boost teacher morale.
It is also important that our district operates with fiscal responsibility. I feel strongly about making responsible decisions about our budget and expenditures that will serve Spring Lake student’s in the best way. Currently, the district is working toward a new bond proposal that will address some of the deficiencies in current school buildings. Years ago, the district made decisions about the location of our current high school and its design. The current bond proposal will address the deficiencies and short-comings to make the needed improvements that were previously missed due to lack of thorough research and input from the community. As a board member, I will utilize my financial expertise to ensure the district makes well-informed financial decisions. I plan to accomplish this by:
1. Completing thorough research about costly district expenditures
2. Asking thoughtful and challenging questions during proposals to seek additional information to establish a concrete cost/benefit ratio
3. Maintaining open discussion with teachers, community, and families regarding the needs/wants of the district
Being a proactive leader to provide our students the best education and academic opportunities is important to ensure SLPS students stand out! Our kids deserve to have a well-rounded education and one where they are able to achieve their individual potential and learn to interact with the diverse world around them. All children in SLPS deserve the very best and I’m committed to helping our students grow. I plan to make curriculum improvement a priority by:
1. Researching other top-ranked area schools to compare curriculum, specials, and support offered to students
2. Meeting and maintaining contact with our current curriculum director
How do you see yourself collaborating with other board members?
It is imperative that board members work to foster productive relationships with all other members of the Board of Education as well as the superintendent. We need to seek out and respect perspectives that are different from our own and be open to discussion without prejudging issues. We each have ideas and strengths to bring to the table and I respect that. My goal is to listen to parents, seek input when necessary, research their concerns, and serve alongside board members, to not necessarily unanimously agree, but to accurately represent the community.
Other area school districts have been noted for enhancing their athletic facilities. Without a designated high school weight room/training facility, do you believe Spring Lake Public Schools should invest more in their athletic facilities? If so, how should that be remedied?
As the parent of two very active children who are involved year round in athletics, I think any opportunity we can give our kids to have a place they can go to work out and burn off their endless energy in a productive manner is a win! Obviously this decision is up to the community, however we need to find a way to finance a facility of this magnitude. This is being considered as one of the improvement projects on the upcoming bond proposal next spring.
As school districts climb back from the pandemic, and with the help of $6.2 billion in COVID federal relief funding, how will you, along with other board members, continue to address the academic and emotional needs of students with these funds?
The COVID pandemic significantly and negatively impacted our students both academically and emotionally. It concerns me that our students had two years of reduced contact with classmates and limited social activities. Both academic and emotional needs were impacted. I would like to consider other academic support services that may assist struggling students. One such idea includes an after school tutoring program that incorporates older students working with younger students. High school seniors could earn senior service hours by helping younger students. Additionally, this tutoring program will help improve social and academic skills for younger students.
The mental health of our students is a huge concern that needs to be addressed. According to CDC data, more than 44 percent of American teens reported “persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness,” while nearly 20 percent seriously considered suicide, and 9 percent actually did attempt suicide in 2020. I would like to see COVID funding to include implementation of a program such as Signs of Suicide (SOS), which teaches students to identify signs of suicide in themselves and their peers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.