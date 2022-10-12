The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates running for school board seats in the November primary. The responses below have not been edited.
Name: Carl W. Treutler
Age: 79
Occupation: Retired Grand Haven High School teacher and varsity football and track coach; retired attorney and co-founder the law firm of VanTubergen, Treutler and Hayes, PLLC.
Hometown: Grand Haven Township
Introduction to Readers: I have served Grand Haven Area Public Schools for 58 years with 35 years spent in the classroom and on athletic fields with students and continue to volunteer in various capacities. I am a charter member of the West Michigan Track Invitational committee, was inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame at the University of Michigan and the Michigan High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame at Central Michigan University and was named Michigan Assistant Football Coach of the Year. I hold a bachelor's degree in mathematics, a master's degree in secondary schools administration, was a Ph.D. candidate in Educational Leadership, was a National Science Foundation Fellow, and earned a Juris Doctorate degree while teaching and coaching. My wife, Susan, and I and have two sons, John, a retired Navy pilot who is vice-president of an aviation research firm and Tom, an international patent, trademark and copyright attorney. They are products of Grand Haven schools. Education has been a family focus, with my two sons and I earning a combined 10 college degrees. I am the current school board president and have earned 500 credits from the Michigan Association of School Boards on every aspect of public school operations. I belong to St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Why are you running for the Board of Education: We are in the midst of critical projects that I want to see to completion. We are working to recover funds embezzled from the district so adeptly that not even three professional auditing firms spotted it. We are beginning an effort to inform the public of the need for a middle school. I am taking classes on school construction. We have just begun an intensive safety program to give parents, staff and students a greater measure of security. We continue to ensure that every student, despite disability or other hardship, can flourish academically, mentally, and socially. We have put in place additional help for students who had difficulty during the pandamic keeping up without in-school, uninterrupted instruction.
How do you see yourself collaborating with other board members: Board members sit on various committees and then make their recommendations to the rest of us. We were elected by, and represent , the community, not one another or special interest groups. The board traditionally has been on the same page when it comes to the needs of students and the future needs of the district. We have a very capable administration and I share their goals as they strive for success for every student.
