The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates running for school board seats in the November primary. The responses below have not been edited.
Name: Chris Martinez
Age: 49
Occupation: Law Enforcement Officer
Hometown: Muskegon, MI
Please introduce yourself to our readers: My name is Chris Martinez. I am a life-long west Michigan native growing up in Muskegon and graduating from Muskegon Catholic Central. I have been a police Officer for 24 years in the city of Muskegon, as well as Union Steward. I have been a Spring Lake resident since 2008, and I care about my community. My wife and I have been married 17 years and we have three children attending Spring Lake Public Schools, so we care deeply about the trajectory of our school system.
I have been active in the community by volunteering, coaching, and attending other school events and activities. It is a passion of mine to be an active participant in the growth of children. For the past seven years, I have had a consistent role in teaching life skills classes to 5th through 7th grade students in a neighboring community, mentoring over 1,000 students. I’ve greatly appreciated this role and would like to carry this experience into my own Spring Lake community.
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
I have a vested interest in helping our school system connect with parents and students of all backgrounds. Frankly, I do not believe our current board is operating with the best needs of all students in mind. A current board member discussed at the League of Women Voters forum last month that parents do not have the power to oversee their children’s curriculum. This board member is completely inaccurate, which represents many problems existing on the current board. Parental rights are protected by Michigan School Code 380.10 as it states, “It is the natural, fundamental right of parents and legal guardians to determine and direct the care, teaching, and education of their children. The public schools of this state serve the needs of the pupils by cooperating with the pupil's parents and legal guardians to develop the pupil's intellectual capabilities and vocational skills in a safe and positive environment.” I vow to uphold the rights of parents as protected by the law.
School board transparency is a significant concern of mine. Our district approved sexually explicit and pornographic books for our school library. Three current board members are on the book review committee with one of them currently up for re-election. All three of these board members had an obligation to survey the district and parents prior to approving this inappropriate content. As stated previously, parents have rights to provide input on their children’s education. SLPS’s superintendent admitted and defended the approval of these books despite his admission that many districts nationwide have denied them. The lack of transparency on the initial book approval process is alarming and parents are left wondering what other inappropriate content exists. I vow to remain transparent and honest with parents and the community. I also vow to challenge the indoctrination of political ideologies entering the school district curriculum.
What are the 2-3 main issues you see facing the school district, and how do you propose addressing those issues?
Two issues of utmost priority are mental health and school safety.
Mental Health: I personally see the outcomes of mental health issues in my roles as a law enforcement officer, student life skills mentor, and coach. I chose a career in law enforcement because I care about people. According to CDC data, more than 44 percent of American teens reported “persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness,” while nearly 20 percent seriously considered suicide, and 9 percent actually did attempt suicide in 2020. I would like to address student mental health by reintroducing an anti-bullying campaign through the school system. Bullying has transitioned from in-person assaults to social media. We need a program in place to assist students to handle bullying that occurs online and within social media apps. STOMP Out Bullying is a program that will assist teens to handle and report cyberbullying effectively and anonymously.
School Safety: There are many facets to school safety, including safety from violence, bullying, harassment and substance abuse. SLPS’s current safety policies and building structures are more reactive than proactive. I have been trained to handle mental health crises, follow safe school practices and handle active shooter situations. Because improving school safety is multifaceted, there are several ways this issue needs to be addressed. My emphasis to improve school safety will be to recommend programs with proactive strategies rather than reactive measures. I would like to have Resource Officers present at each building in order to deter any individual seeking to breach school security. However, in order to provide reasonable suggestions, it is necessary for me to survey the buildings and current safety protocols first.
How do you see yourself collaborating with other board members?
Collaboration is not the goal as a board member. The current school board has a habit of making unanimous 7-0 votes. Collaboration does not mean agreement. The school board is a deliberative body and should reflect community members, students, and families. There should be intelligent debate and discussion of any issue that is brought to vote, and the votes follow what is best for the students and the school district. Furthermore, the board has an obligation to follow the law in order not to violate the Open Meetings Act. I commit to upholding the law so as not to enter into closed sessions outside of the bounds of the law, nor discuss topics via email that predetermine voting outcomes.
Other area school districts have been noted for enhancing their athletic facilities. Without a designated high school weight room/training facility, do you believe Spring Lake Public Schools should invest more in their athletic facilities? If so, how should that be remedied?
Spring Lake Public Schools had an opportunity years ago when the new high school was built to thoroughly research the needs of the students. It is unfortunate that we are behind other area schools in providing enhanced athletic facilities. I am a long-time athlete and have coached children for decades. I recognize the importance of sports for children and the outlet that they provide for students to destress. I have heard several ideas on improving our current facilities, including a designated high school weight room/training facility, new football stadium, and other ideas. While I believe that improving our athletic facilities would enhance the training for our sports programs, any infrastructure funding should be assessed and appropriately ranked along with other district spending priorities. These priorities should include academics and the arts, safety/physical security, and student and teacher mental health. We need to remain fiscally responsible when choosing to proceed. That said, there is a current bond proposal committee in charge of handling this issue.
As school districts climb back from the pandemic, and with the help of $6.2 billion in COVID federal relief funding, how will you, along with other board members, continue to address the academic and emotional needs of students with these funds?
The use of COVID relief funds should be carefully allocated to non-recurring expenses, such as facilities, equipment, and maintenance. It is important to consider that once the COVID relief funds are exhausted, any new programs implemented would have to be unfunded. However, I do strongly believe that our district needs to address the academic and emotional needs of students.
Nationwide, student depression and suicide attempts have increased substantially, and teachers have been stretched thin. The mental health of our children is suffering, our teachers are working with significant obstacles, and our students are working to catch up from a full year of falling behind. My goal is to provide as many resources as possible to help students get back on track mentally and educationally. A program to consider is More Than Sad, which is a training program offered by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for high school students, teachers, and parents. Given the significant increase in teen suicides nationwide, our district needs to make suicide training and prevention a priority.
