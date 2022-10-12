The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates running for school board seats in the November primary. The responses below have not been edited.
Name: Courtney Holmes
Age: 44
Occupation: Massage Therapist, Business Owner
Hometown: Nunica
Please introduce yourself to our readers: I am Courtney Holmes, a lifelong resident of Nunica and alumni of the Spring Lake High School graduating class of 1996. I have been married to my husband Cory for 17 years. Our three children are third generation Lakers. I am a Licensed Massage Therapist and an avid Spring Lake Public Schools (SLPS) volunteer. For three consecutive years, I have been a treasurer for the youth football board. Additionally, I have been the manager for youth football and youth lacrosse teams. I have volunteered as an elementary classroom helper, popcorn Fridays volunteer, and school walk-a-thon volunteer. Finally, I continue to volunteer at the concession stands between my children’s games and at the football golf outing fundraisers. I love this community.
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
I have chosen to run for the Spring Lake School Board because of my children. My goal is to ensure a safe, successful, and strong school environment for all children in our district. Of utmost importance, I would like our district to be united. All students, teachers, and parents should feel supported and valued. Seeing SLPS flourish is important for our community. However, according to Student Enrollment Reports found on michiganschooldata.org, SLPS has seen a 4% decline in enrollment since 2019/20. It concerns me that our district is losing students, despite this being a great community. SLPS needs to be proactive in improving programs, while collaborating with families. It is my mission to acknowledge and act upon suggestions parents have, as well as to take a proactive approach to program improvement, rather than reactive.
My ideas for improvement include:
1. Hiring a Spanish teacher for K-6th. SLPS is behind other districts in implementing a Spanish curriculum for elementary students.
2. Hiring a high school counselor to assist children to follow the path they’re interested in, whether that be a trade school, the military, or college.
3. Hiring another school counselor for the intermediate/middle school.
4. Incorporating minimal cost programs such as Link Crew Mentor, which is a program matching older students with younger students to help them adjust and thrive, and investing in teachers via a program like Happy Teacher Revolution.
These goals align with my intention to ensure the community is listened to, as well as to ensure SLPS takes a proactive approach to provide the tools, programs, and support for our students to soar!
Personally, I commit to engaging in respectful dialogue with all parents who communicate concerns or ideas, as well as responding to every inquiry. Spring Lake is an amazing place to raise a family, but there is room for improvement within our school district. It is time for the school board to be open, honest, and transparent with the community. I vow to do just that and guarantee I will be a leader who listens! I have already begun connecting with and listening to parents and teachers.
What are the 2-3 main issues you see facing the school district, and how do you propose addressing those issues?
The top issues facing Spring Lake are mental health and the community being heard. For mental health, we need layers of support for our kids, parents and teachers. There are outside support groups we could use for the mental health of our students. One program we could implement is Multiple Tier System of Support (MTSOS), which is used by other area school districts. We could also use a Link Crew mentorship program which sets up a “big brother – big sister”partnership between the grades. Happy Teacher Revolution would be another option to explore in support of teachers’ mental health.
We have a nationwide shortage of workers with vocational and trade skills and we have students who want to pursue those fields. Unfortunately, there are very limited opportunities for these students to prepare for these careers at SLPS. We need to prepare and support all students, whether they want to enroll, enlist or be employed. The opportunity for parents and students to meet with counselors before the start of the school year is important to help support their child's future goals.
We need to ensure parents, students, teachers, and administrators are being heard when concerns or questions are presented to the board. Currently, there is inconsistency with follow through from our current board when issues are presented. The board needs to initiate contact with the concerned community members to further investigate their concerns. Many parents may be unaware of the school complaint protocol; therefore, the board should provide specific instructions for parents to direct their concerns. A thoughtful follow-up procedure needs to be established so that parents and community members’ concerns are thoroughly addressed.
How do you see yourself collaborating with other board members?
My role to collaborate as a board member means that I will participate in open discussions during board meetings. Being a board member does not mean that we all agree and vote unanimously. We must plan for, research, identify, and resolve any challenges brought before us. I understand that this is an “all hands on deck” process. Accepting the role of the board member means that we may challenge one another and sometimes disagree. As a trustee, we have a duty to serve our school district and students.
For example, the board should have anticipated the national controversy surrounding certain inappropriate books and materials in our school library. The approval of the books, Gender Queer: A Memoir and Infinite Moment of Us, are controversial books with explicit sexual content. Gender Queer contains specific pornographic illustrations throughout the book. Infinite Moment of Us is about a heterosexual relationship in which their sexual experiences are described in great detail. Parents learned of these books after they had been approved for our school library, which has further diminished the trust parents have with school administrators. Had school leaders and board members sought input from community members and parents, the backlash could have been avoided. Collaboration does not necessarily occur between board members, but occurs between the board and community. We need a better system to incorporate parental input regarding controversial books. I support “book boundaries”, parental involvement and consent.
Other area school districts have been noted for enhancing their athletic facilities. Without a designated high school weight room/training facility, do you believe Spring Lake Public Schools should invest more in their athletic facilities? If so, how should that be remedied?
Spring Lake does have a designated weight room at the high school. However, it is small and not conducive for multiple athletes to use at the same time. I am of the mindset that we should make Spring Lake the best. I love Athletics and the Arts for children's physical and mental well being. Growing opportunities and available space for these activities in the school is very important to me. The school has enlisted a consulting group, a construction firm, and a bond study committee to research the impact of enhancing the Spring Lake facilities as well as understanding the community awareness on this matter. I am looking forward to hearing the data results from these groups and more importantly how many children this could positively impact for years to come.
As school districts climb back from the pandemic, and with the help of $6.2 billion in COVID federal relief funding, how will you, along with other board members, continue to address the academic and emotional needs of students with these funds?
The COVID federal relief funding allows use of funds for mental health resources for schools. As previously mentioned, I would like to hire additional school counselors. One for the intermediate/middle school and one for high school. I would also like to look at other programs that can help students become better citizens, friends, and mentors. Not only do we need to support our students, but we need to support our teachers. There are resources to help meet teachers’ needs and I plan to implement these programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.