The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates running for school board seats in the November primary. The responses below have not been edited.
Name: Curt Theune
Age: 54
Occupation: Retired - Law Enforcement
Current – Behavioral & Math Interventionist (Oakridge Public Schools)
Hometown: Spring Lake
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
I’m a longstanding advocate for Spring Lake Public Schools. I graduated from Spring Lake High School, as did my daughter, as will my son. I’m deeply grateful that Spring Lake Public Schools proved itself an exemplary place for all of us to learn and grow, just as it is for so many young people. The success and safety of students, staff, and visitors has been and remains my top priorities. I’ve often been described as a “protector.” I will protect all interests of every student throughout the district. What’s best for kids is best for the school district. It would be my honor to continue to serve this community as a member of its School Board.
What are the 2-3 main issues you see facing the school district, and how do you propose addressing those issues?
1. Throughout the country, there’s an employment crisis. This crisis is felt in many professions and environments, including Spring Lake Public Schools. Our district is very blessed with some of the best teachers, administrators, and staff. However, to attract, hire, and retain the best personnel we must offer competitive benefit packages, including salaries. Discipline management of district funds is needed to offer competitive wages.
2. As a math and behavioral interventionist at Oakridge Public Schools, I’m witness to growing concerns within our education institutions particularly escalated intense needs in our students. To hire additional social workers, interventionists, and a safety coordinator, addressing these concerns requires management of the school budget to ensure the current and future needs of every student are met.
3. To better prepare our students for post-secondary success, we must utilize our community resources. Our community consists of many professionals, blue and white collar. Creating community partnerships will help our students achieve career awareness and readiness.
How do you see yourself collaborating with other board members?
Our most important priority for Spring Lake School Board is the fair and equal treatment of EVERY student. As a board, we conduct our responsibilities openly and honest with the best intentions for students, staff, and community. While respectful of each other, we know the authority of the Board doesn’t belong to an individual member or group, but entire Board. Majority vote is used to reach our decisions. These decisions are final and are supported by every member of the Board, regardless of your personal views, opinions, and vote.
Without a designated high school weight room/training facility, do you believe Spring Lake Public Schools should invest more in their athletic facilities? If so, how should that be remedied?
The high school does have a designated weight room, which is very inadequate for today’s high school athletes. Following the input from staff, coaches, and professional consultants, the district is proposing some renovations at the 22-year-old high school, which will include an up-to-date weight room allowing our student athletes to meet the needs of our current athletic programs. Currently, the district is hosting discussions with staff, professional consultants, and community members regarding a future bond covering the costs of needed updates with possibility of some enhancements reaching a huge majority of our students from the arts to athletics.
As school districts climb back from the pandemic, and with the help of $6.2 billion in COVID federal relief funding, how will you, along with other board members, continue to address the academic and emotional needs of students with these funds?
The Spring Lake School District is comprised of valued, qualified staff with highly educated individuals, each an expert in their fields. As a board, we receive input regarding the issues present in the district accompanied by proposed solutions to remedy these situations. Within our School Board, a financial committee is maintained and meets regularly with the superintendent and district’s chief financial officer to ensure strong financial management of district funds. In this manner, we’re able to meet the needs of our students. This school year, we’ve added 3 full-time social workers, 2 full-time academic interventionists, and a full-time school safety coordinator.
