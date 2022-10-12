The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates running for school board seats in the November primary. The responses below have not been edited.
Name: Dave Hazekamp
Age: 64
Occupation: Business Owner
Hometown: Fruitport, MI.
Please introduce yourself to our readers: My name is Dave Hazekamp, and I am a lifelong resident of the Fruitport community. I was born and raised here, attending Fruitport Community Schools (FCS) and graduated with the great Class of 1976. I met my wife Julie in high School (also Class of 76), and together we have raised four children who also attended FCS. In addition, we currently have five grandchildren at various buildings attending FCS. I have been on the FCS Board of Education for 21 years, while also being involved in various other organizations and nonprofits in the West Michigan area. I am also a lifelong member of Unity Reformed Church.
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
The first and most important reason why I am running for the Board of Education is to follow through on a Board initiative to update the overall technology, curriculum, and teaching tools for our administrators, staff, and students.
We are fortunate to have a great team of teachers, administrators and board members working together to improve these areas, with the focused goal of improving student outcomes at Fruitport Community Schools.
Secondly, six years ago the residents of the Fruitport community supported and passed a major bond initiative for the Fruitport Schools. I would like to follow through on those projects to their completion. The building aspect of these projects has been complicated by the pandemic and the lasting effects that we are still experiencing in the construction area. I would like to finish what we promised.
What are the 2-3 main issues you see facing the school district, and how do you propose addressing those issues?
1. Attracting and retaining talented, certified, and highly qualified applicants and candidates for positions will be important, as the district continues to experience turnover in staff through retirement and other means of attrition.
2. Developing and implementing staffing and operations plans for the time in which state and federal one-time dollars are no longer available to be allocated will become increasingly important.
3. Developing mitigation strategies and solutions that address the increasing costs of materials and supplies, staffing, transportation, energy, and the rising costs associated with normal operations will also become of greater importance as these functions of the district’s budget continue to grow.
As schools are primarily funded on a per-pupil basis, we have been fortunate during the past couple of years to see our enrollment stabilize. With birth rates trending downward in Michigan, we must always look to grow student enrollment. This involves developing safe, modern, and engaging schools and programs to not only benefit our students and staff, but also to increase revenue and offset the cost of increasing expenditures.
How do you see yourself collaborating with other board members?
I feel extremely fortunate that this has never been an issue from my perspective. During my time on the board, our Board of Education has always been “student focused” in all our decisions. We sometimes agree to disagree, but we have always been able to openly discuss and work towards a resolution on any challenging issues and decisions we make.
With the recent string of bond proposal approval – including the district’s new $48 million high school and updates to their athletic fields – how do you see yourself continuing to maintain the momentum around the district’s initiatives to enhance its buildings/facilities?
We need to finish our current projects that have already been approved by the voters. During the summer of 2023, we will finish installing air conditioning at Beach, Shettler and Fruitport Middle School. This will complete our district wide initiative of air conditioning in all classrooms. Also, next summer we will begin the renovation of the current Middle School pool area into a multi-purpose gym and training center for our Middle School students.
My hope is to show the stakeholders of Fruitport Community the value of their support and investments in our schools, and then look forward to a 2026-27 campaign to pass a zero-mill increase bond that will replace Edgewood Elementary School on the main campus with the most modern, efficient and up to date elementary school in West Michigan.
As school districts climb back from the pandemic, and with the help of $6.2 billion in COVID federal relief funding, how will you, along with other board members, continue to address the academic and emotional needs of students with these funds?
As we emerge from the pandemic, we must work with students, parents, staff, and the community to develop a multi-year, evidence-based strategic plan that supports the needs of all learners by:
1. Comprehensively assessing the needs of our students, parents, staff members and community, and using that needs assessment to develop an evidence-based strategic plan to improve student outcomes and achievement.
2. Continuing to strengthen relationships and build trust with students, parents, staff members and our community; emphasizing the importance of listening to the voices of all stakeholders; ensuring that communication and transparency play key roles in the development of a community supported strategic plan to improve teaching and learning.
3. Identifying evidence-based practices that expand student supports; growing student enrollment or stabilizing the declining enrollment trend at a minimum; attracting and retaining talented and qualified staff; strengthening and sustaining evidence-based teaching and learning practices; providing the resources that all students need to thrive socially, emotionally, physically, and mentally.
The Board has already invested resources to facilitate the development of a districtwide Multi-tiered System of Support (MTSS) process, while using additional dollars to support the hiring of a parent advocate and liaison through Arbor Circle, a student life and behavior mentor, and increased general education social work supports for students, as examples. The development of an Interconnected Systems Framework that bridges resources and agencies with the students and families of our community will pay dividends.
