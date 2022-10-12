The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates running for school board seats in the November primary. The responses below have not been edited.
Name: J.B. Meeuwenberg
Age: 45
Occupation: I teach math at Muskegon Community College.
Hometown: I grew up in Nunica and have lived in Fruitport since 2009.
Please introduce yourself to our readers: Education has been a passion of mine for as long as I can remember. After graduating college with a degree in economics, I had a brief stint in the banking industry before reevaluating my options and pursuing a teaching career. I taught high school math for three years before transferring to Muskegon Community College in 2008. I currently am in the final stages of completing a Doctorate of Community College Leadership through Ferris State University. This program has furthered my own education in such areas as human resources, marketing strategies, resource development, strategic planning, managing financial resources, and policy and governance—all through the lens of leadership. Those who know me know that I love to volunteer my time and gifts to causes that I'm passionate about. Since having a child in the district, I have found joy and purpose through serving on our district’s facilities committee, on the Edgewood Elementary PTO board for several years, and on the Fruitport Board of Education for the past year.
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
Mostly, because I am passionate about serving my community. I believe the foundation of any thriving community is its school system. As a strong advocate for public education, I am proud of our district’s ability to foster rigorous educational experiences within what I have found to be a deeply nurturing environment. As the father of a student attending Fruitport Middle School, I desire the very best education for my son. However, as a resident of the district since 2009, I also want to ensure all children in our district receive an exceptional education. From a board member’s perspective, that requires constantly asking, when faced with a decision, “How will this help students?”
What are the 2-3 main issues you see facing the school district, and how do you propose addressing those issues?
There are times when I might have answered this question differently, but right now I see the challenges facing Fruitport as like those of many other schools. Enrollment is something districts are always focused on because it is linked to state funding. Therefore, it is essential that we create exceptional educational experiences for our students and keep all members of families engaged in those experiences. Additionally, ensuring the safety and security of students is the top priority of any school district, and doing so requires a comprehensive approach. This includes both proactive and reactive strategies such as mental health support, intentional building design, and thorough training for all members of the district. Finally, we must continue to monitor the state of our facilities, so they remain cost-effective while still functioning at an optimal level for learning. We are fortunate at Fruitport to have a great administrative team that is working to make all of this happen.
How do you see yourself collaborating with other board members?
I thrive in collaborative environments. One of the things I appreciate most about our current Board of Education is the different expertise, life experiences, careers, and educational backgrounds each of us has. Those differences, when coupled with the willingness to listen to others’ perspectives, are essential for a board to operate most effectively. I am a “listen first, speak second” type of collaborator. I know my strengths and am willing to lean on them when making my arguments regarding important decisions. Similarly, I am aware of the issues I need to learn more about. I ask questions of my fellow board members and school administrators and rely on their areas of expertise when necessary.
With the recent string of bond proposal approval – including the district’s new $48 million high school and updates to their athletic fields – how do you see yourself continuing to maintain the momentum around the district’s initiatives to enhance its buildings/facilities?
It’s all about telling the story. I was involved in the community group that helped get a bond passed in 2016 to fund the remodeled high school. That work started in 2013 when the former superintendent assembled a facilities committee of community members including parents, business owners, public officials, school employees, and alumni. We spent more than a year learning about the state of our facilities, the financial and educational benefits to the students and community of different construction options, and the funding process for building upgrades. That group helped develop a long-term facilities master plan to replace or upgrade all of our buildings without an increase to the school millage rate. To keep that plan moving forward, we must continue to embrace the spirit of the original committee through broad engagement and telling the story of our buildings, so all members of our district understand the value and importance of maintaining quality educational facilities.
As school districts climb back from the pandemic, and with the help of $6.2 billion in COVID federal relief funding, how will you, along with other board members, continue to address the academic and emotional needs of students with these funds?
One of the most important things I have learned over 17 years of being an educator is that students of all ages need to feel a sense of belonging when they enter a school and enter a classroom. Before they can maximize their educational potential, students must feel safe, feel like their school cares about them, and feel like they are part of the school community. Therefore, it is so important that the district provides as many opportunities as possible for students to find their place and experience that sense of belonging. It is also crucial to remember that addressing the academic and emotional needs of students ultimately falls on the shoulders of those who are working directly with the students every day—teachers, counselors, psychologists, instructional assistants, social workers, coaches, and others. From a board perspective, we must ensure each member of the district feels valued and supported with the necessary training, funding, and facilities, because they are the ones doing that essential work.
