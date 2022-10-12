The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates running for school board seats in the November primary. The responses below have not been edited.
Name: Jennifer Nicles
Age: 47
Occupation: I received my nursing degree from the University of Michigan. I stepped away from my career 17 years ago to stay home with my family.
Hometown: We have lived in West Michigan for 23 years, the first 10 years in Grand Haven and the last 13 in Spring Lake.
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
With three children in Spring Lake Public Schools, I am very invested in the success of our district. I have been volunteering in the District for the past 13 years, in a number of different capacities, taking on leadership roles as my children got older. There is a significant time commitment involved with a board position and I see it as time well spent. I have six years of practical, hands-on experience, serving as a Board Member. The last two years serving as Board President have shown me that not everyone will agree with every decision, but a Board Member must put learning first and give priority to what is best for ALL students.
What are the 2-3 main issues you see facing the school district, and how do you propose addressing those issues?
My top priority will always be our students. Spring Lake must continue to focus on academic success, student mental health, safety and the personal growth of each one of our students. The path to graduation is unique for each of our students. Spring Lake already has a number of supports in place to help our students succeed. However, our student needs continue to rise and the addition of three full-time social workers, two secondary interventionists and a safety coordinator are helping to meet those needs.
Without our talented, dedicated staff, we could not provide the type of educational experiences our students deserve and our community has grown to expect. Staffing shortages are occurring everywhere. Spring Lake must continue to be a place that people want to come to work. Working with our Finance Committee, Superintendent and District's Chief Financial Officer to make sound decisions about district funds has allowed the Board to approve favorable contract decisions for all parties involved. Staff morale, retention and development must continue to be priorities for our district.
A strong school system is part of the foundation of a strong community. I believe that Spring Lake Public Schools would not be as successful as it is without the support of our parents and community members. I also recognize and appreciate the differences in opinions of these same people. Finding a way to work together with the common goal of student success is important and I am dedicated to doing just that.
How do you see yourself collaborating with other board members?
It is important to remember that a board member is one of seven and actions and decisions made by the Board are a majority vote. These decisions must be made with the educational welfare of ALL students in mind. Decisions should be based on the facts and a board member's individual judgement, putting personal opinions or beliefs aside.
Other area school districts have been noted for enhancing their athletic facilities. Without a designated high school weight room/training facility, do you believe Spring Lake Public Schools should invest more in their athletic facilities? If so, how should that be remedied?
Spring Lake has a weight room located in the High School; however, it is unable to meet the needs of our athletic program. The District is currently in discussions with staff, parents, community members and outside consultants regarding updates and enhancements to the District. This process will help determine what will be considered with a future bond. Athletics is a large part of my family's life. Each of my children participate in multiple sports. If a training facility is considered it would be important to recognize that it would not only benefit high school athletics but also our youth sports. In addition, the Spring Lake Marching Band could practice year round on an indoor field. The importance of extracurricular activities is well known and should be invested in. Aside from physical activity, it provides a sense of community, development of leadership skills, helps students work on relationships and allows them to recognize how their actions affect others.
As school districts climb back from the pandemic, and with the help of $6.2 billion in COVID federal relief funding, how will you, along with other board members, continue to address the academic and emotional needs of students with these funds?
The board relies on the professionals in our district to recognize the needs of our students and develop ways to address them. These findings are presented to the board on a regular basis and more frequently if needed. It is important to remember that the Covid money is one-time funding. Long-term financial decisions that are made must take this into account. Our Finance Committee works with our District’s Chief Financial Officer and Superintendent to determine which decisions will be sustainable and make sense. These recommendations are then voted on by the Board.
