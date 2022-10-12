The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates running for school board seats in the November primary. The responses below have not been edited.
Name: Kathy Breen
Age: 74
Occupation: Retired from public education
Hometown: Spring Lake
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
I strongly believe in public education and that children deserve the best educational opportunities possible. Having worked in public education for 17 years, I set a retirement goal of continued service to public education through membership on my local school board. I was elected to the Spring Lake School’s Board of Education in 2016. Having worked many years on the business side of public education, and having 6 years of experience on the Board, I know I have the skills and experience to continue helping SLPS navigate the challenges that public schools encounter.
What are the 2-3 main issues you see facing the school district, and how do you propose addressing those issues?
(1) When there is a shortage of teachers, other school professionals, and general workers, it’s a challenge to attract and retain highly qualified staff. Disciplined, strategic, management of district funds is required in order to offer competitive wages to attract and keep staff.
(2) Parents and community members seem to be increasingly concerned about media center books, curriculum, inclusivity, and social and emotional learning initiatives. All effort needs to be made to communicate in a positive, constructive manner regarding concerns and to ensure the well-being of students.
How do you see yourself collaborating with other board members?
As members of the Spring Lake Schools Board of Education our highest priority is fairly and equitably representing all students. We work to conduct the business of the Board openly and honestly. We are respectful of one another and know that the authority of the Board doesn’t belong to the individual members, but with the entire Board. Decisions made by a majority vote are final and are supported by every member of the Board, regardless of personal opinion and personal vote.
Without a designated high school weight room/training facility, do you believe Spring Lake Public Schools should invest more in their athletic facilities? If so, how should that be remedied?
While the high school does have a designated weight room, it is inadequate. With input from staff and professional consultants, the district is proposing some renovations at the now 23 year old high school, which will include an up-to-date weight room that will meet the needs of our current athletic program. Currently, the district is in discussion with staff, outside consultants, and community members regarding a future bond that would cover costs of needed updates with possibility of some enhancements.
As school districts climb back from the pandemic, and with the help of $6.2 billion in COVID federal relief funding, how will you, along with other board members, continue to address the academic and emotional needs of students with these funds?
The Spring Lake School District is comprised of a staff of highly educated individuals, experts in their fields. As a Board we receive input regarding the issues present in the district along with the proposed solutions to remediate these situations. Our Board maintains a Finance Committee that meets regularly with the Superintendent and the district’s Chief Financial Officer to ensure sound financial management of district funds. In this manner we are able to meet the needs of our students. This school year we’ve added three full-time social workers, two full-time academic interventionists, and a full-time school safety coordinator.
