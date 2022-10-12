The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates running for school board seats in the November primary. The responses below have not been edited.
Name: Roger Williams
Age: 38
Occupation: Production Planner
Hometown: Grand Haven, Michigan
Please introduce yourself to our readers: Originally from Georgia, I served eight years in the Navy as an Aviation Electrician's Mate, reaching Second Class Petty Officer and gaining supervisor experience. This also provided valuable experience working within government organizations and following and properly changing policy. In a time of downsizing, as supervisor, we managed to maintain production levels with less resources. After my time in the Navy, I moved to West Michigan and have made it home ever since. I went back to college and earned my Bachelor's degree in Operations Management. For the last four and a half years I have worked as a Production Planner. Most importantly, I have had the privilege of raising an incredible daughter who attends school in the GHAPS school district.
Why are you running for the Board of Education? I began attending school board meetings in 2020. Immediately I found some issues that were concerning. Those concerns only grew the deeper I looked. I saw a board that wasn't responsive to parental concerns, policies being violated and inappropriate activism being introduced into the schools. I want to help correct the issues in the district. My goal is to get the district back to focusing on the core curriculum subjects, protect children's innocence and just let children be children.
What are the 2-3 main issues you see facing the school district, and how do you propose addressing those issues?
1) Focus on core curriculum: Teachers should be empowered to get back to focusing on what they are trained to do, and that is teach subjects such as reading, writing, math, social studies and history. It is unfair to teachers to ask them to be mental health experts and parents as well as educators. Let teachers teach, mental health experts focus on mental health and leave the parenting to parents.
2) Parental consent and transparency: A stronger partnership between the parents and school district is needed. Ideally, every decision would be made with parental input and recommendations given to the board first. Parents should always have the opportunity to review material before it reaches their children. The board needs to be more transparent with where the taxpayer's money is spent and with why decisions are made. Better accountability for funds is also needed.
3) Age-appropriate books in the libraries: For materials with adult themes and topics or pictures, parental consent should be required prior to children being allowed to view it. A proper rating system similar to movies and animated television shows is needed to ensure the materials are placed in the most age appropriate school libraries.
The “newest” school in the district is now almost 25 years old, and most of the school buildings significantly older than that. Is this a concern, and if so, how should it be remedied?
There are certainly issues with some of the buildings in our school district, and these issues will need to be addressed. It is a decision that should take into consideration the cost and benefits as well as the concerns of the residents in the area whose neighborhoods will also be affected.
How do you see yourself collaborating with other board members?
I learned in the Navy to work with people of all walks of life. Regardless of any differences we may have, I look forward to a respectful, rational, robust debate and collaboration in the best interests of the students in the school district.
As school districts climb back from the pandemic, and with the help of $6.2 billion in COVID-19 federal relief funding, how will you, along with other board members, continue to address the academic and emotional needs of students with these funds?
The district should focus on proven approaches to education that are backed by data to be effective and invest resources there.
