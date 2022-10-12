The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates running for school board seats in the November primary. The responses below have not been edited.
Age: 59
Occupation: Transportation
Hometown: Fruitport
Introduction to Readers: Hello, I am a US Navy veteran and local resident of Fruitport since 1993. My wife and her siblings all graduated from FHS. When we married we decided that our children would benefit attending Fruitport Schools. They graduated from there as well. I am running for school board now because I have grandchildren entering the school system and want to make sure that they learn the way my children learned.
What are the 2-3 main issues you see facing the school district, and how do you propose addressing those issues?
Getting past Covid restrictions and maintaining in school learning is 1 priority of mine. Next would be keeping parents their children, school teachers and administrators all on the same page when deciding things for the future. Lastly I would like to see all sports facilities ( baseball and softball) get an upgrade like the football field and tennis courts.
How do you see yourself collaborating with other board members?
I feel I would be a fresh voice on the school board and would have an easy time assimilating with other board members as I learn the ropes.
