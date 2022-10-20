Name: Thomas Hoekstra II
Age: 55
Occupation: CEO All In One Ind. Inc.
Hometown: Borculo Michigan
Please introduce yourself to our readers: My wife and I have been married for 33 years. I grew up on a farm in Borculo, graduated from Zeeland High School, and attended Grand Valley State College. I own a construction company and have been serving the West Michigan area for the past 27 years. I have always had a heart for children. As a youth leader for over 25 years, I have enjoyed teaching biblical truths that help kids in their present situations, and have excelled in building meaningful relationships with diverse populations. I have held leadership positions with West Michigan Search and Rescue, volunteered in a leadership role with Tyrone Valley Youth Camp, and I am the Director for His Helping Hands food pantry.
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
I decided to run for school board after viewing pornographic material in the school libraries and attending board meetings where there was disregard for parent comment and school policy.
What are the 2-3 main issues you see facing the school district, and how do you propose addressing those issues?
I am focused on returning Grand Haven Area Public Schools to the requirements of Michigan law, which states, “It is the natural, fundamental right of parents and legal guardians to determine and direct the care, teaching, and education of their children. The public schools of this state serve the needs of the pupils by cooperating with the pupil’s parents and legal guardians to develop the pupil’s intellectual capabilities and vocational skills in a safe and positive environment.” Michigan Revised School Code 380.10.
I have also noticed a shift in focus to special interest groups instead of basic education, reading, writing, arithmetic, accurate history and the sciences. I would like to work with the other board members to shift our focus back to education and in doing so I feel Grandhaven public schools test scores will be among the highest in the state of Michigan.
I would like to see a rating system very similar to the way Hollywood rates movies. All books rated R will be in a locked area where children the age of 18 and older can access only. I feel X-rated material is not necessary in the school libraries.
The “newest” school in the district is now almost 25 years old, and most of the school buildings significantly older than that. Is this a concern, and if so, how should it be remedied?
As a custom remodeler in both residential and light commercial buildings I have found in almost all cases it is more cost effective to remodel an existing building. As remodeling and/or repairs are required I feel my experience will be beneficial to all aspects of the remodeling process.
How do you see yourself collaborating with other board members?
As a business owner my success depends on meaningful relationships and cooperation with a diverse population. I will utilize these skills as the school board works together to tackle any and all challenges that are brought before them
As school districts climb back from the pandemic, and with the help of $6.2 billion in COVID-19 federal relief funding, how will you, along with other board members, continue to address the academic and emotional needs of students with these funds?
I would like to see the school board working hand-in-hand with the superintendent and the curriculum Director to find the best programs and curriculum for our students. The curriculum needs to be focused on academic success and our success will be measured by our students test scores.
Concerning students emotional needs, Grandhaven public schools is an educational provider nothing more nothing less, emotional needs should be handled by licensed psychological and medical professionals not teachers. If a teacher feels that a child needs help in this area, the parents should be contacted and it is the parents responsibility to meet these needs. West Michigan has some of the finest facilities to handle everyone’s emotional needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.