Name: Tommy Van Hill
Age: 35
Occupation: Journeyman Tool and Die Maker
Hometown: Grand Haven, Michigan
Please Introduce yourself to the readers: I grew up in Grand Haven, and graduated from GHAPS in 2005. In 2008 I earned my Associates degree from Muskegon Community College. Although I planned to pursue architecture, I changed course when the housing market crashed, and instead attended Grand Rapids Community College where I acquired my Journey Man Tool and Die Maker Certificate beginning a career in metal stamping.
After graduating, I took a job in Grand Rapids and bought my first house where I became a landlord by renting out 3 of the 4 bedrooms. Later I bought a home in downtown Grand Haven and moved back to the city I love. Grand Haven’s booming summer tourism offered a great opportunity for short-term rentals, so my wife and I bought an inexpensive boat to live on while we rented out our home during the summer months. In 2019 we started our family which now includes our two daughters. We sold our rental homes, and put the equity towards a home in the Grand Haven school district to raise our family.
I am an avid reader. I always seek to further my knowledge on God, investing, history, government and the Constitution. My wife and I attend Watermark Church and were baptized in 2018.
Why are you running for the Board of Education?
In 2021, I began speaking at school board meetings to defend the rights of teachers, parents and students. I want to ensure our kids have a quality education built on fundamental skills, and not a politically driven education. Our current board members have not addressed the concerns parents continually bring to their attention. Instead of being inclusive of these parents, they berate them.
Michigan Revised School Code 380.10 states that “It is the natural, fundamental right of parents and legal guardians to determine and direct the care, teaching, and education of their children.” Many of the politically driven agendas pushed into our schools are dividing children, families and friendships. I will stand up against these agendas and move our schools back to focusing on true education; how to learn, not what to think.
What are the 2-3 main issues you see facing the school district, and how do you propose addressing those issues?
• Embezzlement – We need to learn how this happened, understand what went wrong, and review procedures to ensure proper checks and balances are in place to make sure it never happens again. We need more transparency with how and why our money is being spent. Nothing should be hidden from the taxpayers.
• Inappropriate books in the libraries – I would like to see a book rating system implemented. Books would be rated like movies, and parental consent would be required for mature books, which include sex, drugs and violence. This would allow the parents to be in control of what their children are exposed to.
• Political Overreach – I want to stop the sexualization of our children, and stop focusing on racism. We cannot fix our past mistakes, but we can learn from them. We can move forward by manifesting a brighter future where individuals are assessed on their character, not their skin tone, sexuality, or ethnicity.
The “newest” school in the district is now almost 25 years old, and most of the school buildings significantly older than that. Is this a concern, and if so, how should it be remedied?
The district has had five years of declining enrollment, and projects five years of additional declines. With this continual decline, it would seem we do not need more space. Perhaps a new facility is needed, but there are many buildings and homes in Grand Haven that are over 100 years old which are in great shape. We need to evaluate how we maintain our buildings, and not only the age of the buildings. In addition, we should consider cost of construction versus maintenance of infrastructure, implications of a new facility near 152nd and Lincoln, and community input. Unless our student population makes a reversal and we out grow our current space, with proper maintenance and renovations, our buildings should last many generations.
How do you see yourself collaborating with other board members?
I see myself collaborating with other board members in a professional and respectful manner taking their concerns to heart, and if in debate, reaching a fair and conscience decision which will advance our school district.
As school districts climb back from the pandemic and with help of $6.2 billion in COVID-19 federal relief funding, how will you, along with other board members, continue to address the academic and emotional needs of students with these funds?
These funds should be used to advance the academic needs of GHAPS children in ways that can be backed by data. GHAPS is an educational provider. GHAPS is not a medical or religious service provider. Teachers should focus on teaching, parents should focus on parenting, and children who have mental health needs should be referred to professionals who are equipped to address those needs.
