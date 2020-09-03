Michigan will start to track and publicly release the names of specific schools that are the source of coronavirus outbreaks, the state’s chief medical executive said Wednesday.
The announcement from Dr. Joneigh Khaldun comes as schools reopen across the state and amid ongoing calls for additional transparency about critical medical information from parents, teachers and the media.
“We’re currently working with our local health departments to gather names of specific schools that have outbreaks associated with them,” Khaldun said. “I continue to be incredibly proud of the dedication and expertise of our local health officers and their staff, who are really on the front lines of fighting this disease. We’re going to continue to work with them to update our data reporting.”
Khaldun said the state will start posting the information online in the next two weeks.
Last week, local health departments identified 93 new outbreaks of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. As of Sunday, there were eight new or ongoing outbreaks connected to K-12 schools across Michigan. An additional six outbreaks at colleges and universities are new or ongoing, according to the state.
According to the state health department, an outbreak is generally defined as two or more cases linked to the same place and time, indicating a shared exposure to the coronavirus that occurred outside of a household.
In August, state lawmakers and the governor agreed on a legislative package that gave school districts the flexibility to decide how to safely educate students this year. Districts are allowed to decide if they want to offer face-to-face classes, virtual courses or a combination, as long as the plan they implement was crafted with the input of local health officials.
Despite overall case rates trending down, students returning to classes are fueling some outbreaks.
At Adrian College, more than 6.5 percent of students and staff have tested positive since the start of school. More than 100 of those who’ve tested positive remain on campus, quarantining in dorms where healthy students also live.
In August, health officials in Isabella County declared a health emergency after dozens of new cases were attributed to students returning to campus at Central Michigan University.
Khaldun’s announcement comes one day after the Free Press and many other Michigan media outlets called on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to release the names of schools tied to outbreaks.
To address COVID-19 testing in communities across Michigan, Whitmer and the health department also announced Wednesday the creation of 12 neighborhood testing sites. Testing will be free at these sites, located in community pillars including churches, colleges and nonprofits.
There are three sites up and running in Detroit, with additional sites opening this week in Albion, Ecorse, Flint, Graying and Roseville. More sites are planned in Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Muskegon, Niles, Saginaw and Wayne in the near future, bringing the total number of sites above 20, according to the announcement.
